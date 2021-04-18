The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

PHUKET: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has a true dilemma on his hands: push back the deadline for reopening Phuket to vaccinated international tourists to arrive on the island from July 1, or let it stand despite the current climate of fear over the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

opinionCOVID-19CoronavirushealthtourismeconomicsVaccine
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 April 2021, 09:00AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (left) explains the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ plan at an event in Bangkok on April 1. Photo: MoTs

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (left) explains the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ plan at an event in Bangkok on April 1. Photo: MoTs

The report just yesterday explaining that providing the required number of vaccine doses for Phuket to achieve herd immunity by July 1 is they key issue raises far too many questions – and will only give credence to those who have openly criticised the government for its late start in vaccinating its people.

After bungling the call to remove online comments by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit about the national handling of the mass-vaccination campaign, this is one scenario the current government would need to avoid.

Further, reallocating the vaccine doses already repeatedly declared as dedicated to Phuket to make the July 1 deadline possible would require backtracking on a promise to the people of Phuket, whose household incomes have been devastated by the loss of tourism.

It would also delay further restarting the economy of the one province in Thailand that previously made more money from tourism than any other province in the country outside of Bangkok. The government may be speaking loudly that the economy is “fine” and the government is not in running into debt yet, but that clock is ticking.

The big question is, if vaccinated tourists do start coming after July 1, what would be the likely consequences?

The mass-vaccination efforts in Phuket were, obviously, to protect the people of Phuket from being infected by international arrivals. The tourists will not be at risk, they’ll be vaccinated. Any tourists not vaccinated still coming – or travelling anywhere right now – will have already made their choice.

UWC Thailand

The trick now is to ask, protect the people of Phuket from what, exactly? It can’t be the B.1.1.7. variant originally from the UK, that one is already here. That strain is the variant amid the current surge in infections – and by July 1 the people of Phuket would either be vaccinated against it, or already exposed to it.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as much loved and respected he is by the expat community, believes the current outbreak will be pretty much over within a month.

Following the previous outbreak experiences in other countries that would be true, except those countries instituted lockdowns to help slow the spread of the virus during secondary waves. Thailand has not, only adding to the probability that those not yet vaccinated one way or another will be exposed to the UK strain by the time July 1 arrives.

If vaccinated international tourists do start arriving from July 1, that will leave Phuket exposed to the other strains that tourists will bring, such as the South African, Brazilian and now Indian variants. This was always the case, and why mandatory tests on landing were always among the requirements for vaccinated tourists to be allowed into the country. Any red flags means mandatory quarantine.

What has been overlooked, intentionally or otherwise, is the role private entities can play in helping Phuket achieve herd immunity before July 1. For some reason that option keeps falling off the table when discussions are being held about what to do to vaccinate the people of Phuket, and all the tourism workers who will be on the frontline when arrivals are allowed.

Re-opening the island to international tourists by July 1 was always a push – doable, but a push. The #PhuketFirstOctober campaign was always an achievable reality. Regardless, there is very little reason not to keep aiming for the July 1 deadline for now – unless there is something about the availability of vaccine doses the people are not being told about.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Siam Bioscience confident of delivering vaccine jabs on time
Two COVID deaths, 1,547 new cases
Banks in high-risk areas to be closed temporarily
US, Japan show united front on China
Phuket concludes Seven Days road-safety campaign for Songkran with one dead, 21 injured
DLT suspending most office services due to COVID-19
Phuket sandbox timeline to be reset
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid update: No lockdown, no curfew, no alcohol at restaurants || April 16
COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights
No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants
Phuket mass vaccinations to resume
Last Tambon Standing: Cherng Talay yet to record COVID-19 infection in current Phuket outbreak
Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

 

Phuket community
Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

@Kurt Do you think in other countries every health minister is a graduated DrPH ? What is your back...(Read More)

Dust in the Wind

So this was while the rest of us were under a 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask? How was this...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

La, You have consistently spread disinfo and just tried using statistics from Type A Bird Flu to m...(Read More)

COVID passenger warning for Phuket flights

Thailand's largest tourist destination and these graphics cannot be in English, too? ...(Read More)

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

Charles@ alcohol reduces people’s inhibitions and they stop social distancing and being sensible a...(Read More)

Dust in the Wind

It should be remembered that the party that Kamala had that brought COVID-19 to town in record numbe...(Read More)

Phuket concludes Seven Days road-safety campaign for Songkran with one dead, 21 injured

the key phrase is 'officially recognised'- we all know the rest is complete bull puckey....(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

I not understand why Mr Anutin with his construction works background became Minister of health. For...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

And still the Phuket Governor refuse to declare Phuket province a 'Red Zone' province, what ...(Read More)

Phuket sandbox timeline to be reset

"The outlook for tourist receipts this year need to be adjusted", said minister Phiphat....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 