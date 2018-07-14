FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

Just how bad can Thailand handle a disaster situation? This past week we have seen officials unable to even keep count of how many people were supposed to be missing in the Phoenix tour boat tragedy – the worst single-vessel maritime disaster in Thailand’s modern history – nevermind actually attempt to find them.

opiniontourismdisastersdeathChinesemarinetransportThe Phuket News

Sunday 15 July 2018, 09:00AM

Top-ranking officials face the media at the Disaster Command Centre set up at the Phuket Marine office on Chalong Pier in the immediate aftermath of the Phoenix tour boat disaster, after the world had already seen the heart-wrenching damage done. Photo: PR Dept

Top-ranking officials face the media at the Disaster Command Centre set up at the Phuket Marine office on Chalong Pier in the immediate aftermath of the Phoenix tour boat disaster, after the world had already seen the heart-wrenching damage done. Photo: PR Dept

Mitigation responses included repeated explanations of how to claim your loved one’s body, public assurances that relatives of victims will be paid insurance compensation and the despicable handing out of “commiseration gift baskets” to those overwhelmed with grief at the hospitals.

Another tactic is that no ages of the victims have been made public, though it must be difficult for officials to quite rightly heap high praise on all the efforts by foreigners to rescue the 12 'Wild Boars' boys and their coach from Tham Luang cave while at the same time have bodies of foreign children being pulled onto tour speedboats by volunteers helping with the rescue mission at the other end of the country.

Phuket officials were warned time and again by a host of foreign envoys of the dangerous game they were playing, and all they could manage to do was placate fears for tourists' safety with words and grandstand events for no other benefit than presenting a positive image for the media as if to say, "See, we do care." Action to prevent disaster was not a priority.

Pity to Tourism Minister Weerasak who would have been told the same lies that Chinese embassy officials had been told repeatedly in recent months that tourists’ safety was being taken seriously. Imagine having to look Chinese Ambassador Lyu Jian in the eye and say your sorry for that. Mr Weerasak was installed as Tourism Minister only a handful of months ago.

Worse, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuawan plainly laying the blame on foreign nominees alone bordered on blank racism, as if to say "We'll take your money, and we'll blame you too." There is no way this disaster happened without some Thai people playing their part. Kudos to those on Chinese social media whose scathing criticism forced the timely General to apologise, albeit seemingly only to save face or because he had been ordered to.

QSI International School Phuket

Policymakers know that without such foreigners hardly any of the critical aspects of the tourism industry would not have got off the ground as local Thais had no experience in how to do it. Many still do not have such skills today. That pertinent point remains valid across the island. Pick an industry – hotels, diving, restaurants and tours – and you can see the foreign influence and the benefit it brings.

To blame foreigners, even just procedurally for such a business to exist at least three Thai nationals must be culpable: at least one criminal lawyer and at least two officials who failed to perform their duty in checking the company being registered. With the rampant level of corruption on this island, we can all take a guess how that happens.

On that note, regarding boat safety, there is one main office that is in the spotlight, and the Prime Minster was standing in it just this Monday.

No, Thailand. This tragedy is yours and yours alone. You can’t tell anyone who lives and works on the island anything different. Royal Thai Government, you have failed the people you promised to keep safe. This shame is yours.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: One at heart
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
POLL: Do do you feel safe in Phuket?
Looking into the crystal ball of 2015 for Phuket
Learning lessons from the Tsunami a decade on
Phuket Opinion: Tragic lip service at sea
Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again
Phuket Opinion: Safety a priority, but for who?
Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong
Phuket Opinion: The vanishing tax
Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident
Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead
Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

 

Phuket community
Cave drama prompts media curbs calls

Careful now.. sounds like censorship of the media. For a country without an elected government this ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

“Overall, they were satisfied with the performance of every Thai organisation (involved),” Mr Ko...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

They talk as though it's a great thing to pay out compensation, I'm sure the families would ...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

Now that the disaster is slowly fading into memory, the true horror of the event as see from Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Some time ago, China threatened to impose a ban on travel to Phuket- wonder why that never happened....(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Large investors under the BOI do enjoy lessened restrictions but for us retirees, teachers and the ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Under the Amity Treaty, Americans can own all but two shares of a 20, 00 share company, 99.99 % -...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Proper maritime inspections would probably have prevented this disaster. Corruption ridden Thai nom...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Re: "maybe us expats should leave too..." Yes! Go now!...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

If you are feeling "unwanted" here it is probably because of your [edited] attitude. I'...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 