The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

PHUKET: The ongoing saga of Phuket’s lifeguards, or widespread lack thereof, further descended into farce last Thursday (Apr 5) with a comically inept performance by the key players aimed at reassuring the public.

opinion, marine, tourism, Safety, accidents, death,

The Phuket News

Sunday 15 April 2018, 09:00AM

The arrival of lifeguards at Surin Beach marked another troubling milestone in the Phuket lifeguard saga. Photo: Supplied
The arrival of lifeguards at Surin Beach marked another troubling milestone in the Phuket lifeguard saga. Photo: Supplied

With the ongoing disaster zone that is Surin Beach as their backdrop with 27 lifeguards were presented to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong by the Bangkok-based company that recently took on the contract to provide lifeguard services at the island’s beaches.

It was a lovely performance by all and presented a great opportunity to photograph some of Phuket’s increasingly elusive lifeguards.

Unfortunately, when it came to explaining whether the number of lifeguards currently deployed in Phuket fulfilled the requirement of the recently awarded contract both Governor Norraphat and Dr Nutpol Sirisawang, Managing Director of the lifeguards’ employer, LP Laikhum Co Ltd, seemed to suffer from a bout of acute amnesia.

With the hope of jogging the Governor’s memory The Phuket News recently ran a story outlying the key elements of the contract.

Perhaps the most important part of the document in question was the clearly stated requirement that there be 98 lifeguards to patrol all of Phuket’s major west coast beaches from March 1, 2018.

On this key point Dr Nutpol admitted that the 27 lifeguards on show were in fact the only ones on patrol as of April 5, a month after the deadline. Furthermore, it turns out that they are only patrolling Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Thon and Mai Khao beaches. Leaving large swathes of Phuket’s popular tourist beaches devoid of lifeguards, with the Governor saying that the local authorities in those districts would now have to fend for themselves.

This blatant breach of contract – and its unexplained acceptance – along with the wilful ignorance on behalf of the Governor has made a mockery of the authority of the island’s top-ranking, Bangkok-appointed official and begs the handover of responsibility for Phuket’s lifeguard service to the military or some other national organisation that has demonstrated at least minimal competence in carrying out its duties.

The whole situation is a farce and surely has other countries chuckling at the sheer idiocy of it, but we here in Phuket cannot afford to laugh, as we realise how many lives are now at risk on Phuket’s beaches – which are, let’s not forget, what draws so many tourists to Phuket in the first place.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

chris007 | 19 April 2018 - 08:22:27

i strongly suspect the first 3 guys at the front couldnt pass the bronze medallion. it looks like dads army. the usual...put em in a uniform and they are suddenly super heroes attitude that make thailand such a fake ! i would be making sure they wear life vests as they might need rescuing too.

The Phuket News

vegasbaby | 18 April 2018 - 01:15:52

Easy solution:  Tourists and beach goers already have had their liberties taken away - no beach chair, no umbrella, no smoking, no vendors  - now just add 'no swimming' and problem solved.  No need for any lifeguards at all.  The only thing to do at the beach now is to rent a jet ski? - no problem.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 16 April 2018 - 09:06:09

The 5 men in overall orange uniform are not beach life guards.
Are they the crew of that fire truck?
And what are the ambulances on backround doing there?  What have fire truck and ambulances to do with Beach lifeguard setting?

Mhhh.

The Phuket News

Xonax | 15 April 2018 - 17:03:51

Time to send in the navy and let the new submarines come to use.

The Phuket News

marcher | 15 April 2018 - 13:12:03

It's afarce every year, but this year is beyond belief. The Governor and his cronies, together with the Bangkok personal responsible should be kicked out immediately. The volunteers could do a better job. At least they used to cover more beaches. Maybe time for the PM, Section 44 and the army! No. They probably cannot swim

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 15 April 2018 - 12:50:24

Amazing Thailand. How can the authorities allow this farce to happen, and apparently no repercussions for anyone? Hopeless.

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.