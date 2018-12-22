THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

PHUKET: The defence mounted by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon against claims online that Phuket is suffering an incredibly low number of visitors during the current tourism ‘high season’ raises many grave questions about Phuket’s tourism industry.

opinionpatongtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 December 2018, 09:00AM

A bar in Patong is devoid of punters on Wednesday night (Dec 19). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A bar in Patong is devoid of punters on Wednesday night (Dec 19). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

First, Ms Kanokkittika drawing on statistics of international arrivals numbers at Phuket airport for Dec 1-15, a period ending only three days earlier, must have raised some eyebrows. They have to be the fastest-cited tourism statistics ever. The Ministry of Tourism & Sports as of Tuesday still had yet to post arrivals statistics for November.

And coming to her support was Sarayut Mallum, a man who has never backed away from blasting the government in matters affecting Phuket’s tourism industry.

We are not discounting the assessment by Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), which represents some 500 entertainment businesses in Phuket’s busiest tourism party town, of the “massive impact” of the fall in the number of tourists in Patong. “It is the worst high season in Patong in 10 years,” he said plainly.

The Phuket News had received many of the same reports before we sourced that quote, and we don’t doubt that many businesses in Patong are suffering greatly. The question is: ‘Exactly which businesses are suffering, and why?’

QSI International School Phuket

Much suspicion lends itself to the huge shift in the demographics in the visitors coming to Phuket, and more specifically to Patong.

After decades of barfly-cum-party hard males descending on Patong for wanton relief, the town has seen a shift to more families arriving, and now that factor is coupled with increasing numbers of tourists from countries that simply don’t go for that form of entertainment, or even for relaxing in bars. Hence the proliferation of food establishments and more mainstream live music venues along Bangla Rd in recent years.

Maybe Patong’s days as a “party capital” are finally drawing to a close. Discounting the sordid and criminal aspects of the town, that would be a pity. Having a fun place to go for a holiday – or even for a weekend staycation – and have your relaxing beaches and natural surroundings nearby is what everyone strives for.

But let’s face it, we never wanted to be a second Pattaya anyway.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Just passing through
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the road to ruin
Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain
Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?
Phuket Opinion: A matter of Pride
Phuket Opinion: Enough is enough
Phuket Opinion: So say the crowd?
Phuket Poll: How serious should the Patong Beach smoking ban be?
Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police
Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again
Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?
Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest
Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us
Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

 

Phuket community
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Hey, the roads might be jammed but its not due to tourist numbers, more likely Thai's from other...(Read More)

‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia

Photos of the eruption show lots of steam and volcanic ash coming from a vent very low down on the s...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

"Silly TAT". At least you got that right. Nothing they report has ever made any sense. Was...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

Great advertising for TAT ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

This happened on Gran Canaria (Spain) in early 2005> tourists stopped and come, over 50% down man...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

I live here. 11 years. I see the truth. Just try to fix it But unfortunately I think it’s t...(Read More)

Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver

"He almost hit me". A car full of kids, hitting the officer is bad but nobody seems to car...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

Van hit on right side by BMW? Than BMW did not give first way to Van. The police officer could men...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

"I publish the cam recording worldwide" Wow,i guess people in Madagascar,Papua New Guinea ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Timi,even watered down drinks are sometimes too much for some people.That's why they don't r...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Dan About Thailand
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket

 