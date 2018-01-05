The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

PHUKET: The results of The Phuket News poll this week heralded much support for Thailand to recognise driver’s licences issued by foreign countries, either in full or even in part for limited periods only

tourism, transport, accidents, death, police, opinion,

The Phuket News

Sunday 7 January 2018, 09:00AM

Holders of a Thai driver's lIcence may use their licence in the UK without fear or favour for 12 months.
Holders of a Thai driver's lIcence may use their licence in the UK without fear or favour for 12 months.

It’s no secret that some Western countries have long allowed Thai drivers to operate vehicles on their roads, even if just as a temporary measure for tourists. To wit, the UK currently allows holders of Thai driver’s licences to use their Thai licence for up to 12 months. (See UK Govt website here.)

The Thai authorities finally recognising foreign licences would bring a bounty of benefits, but would also bring forth a few perils along the way.

First, it would go a long way for Thailand for uphold the international agreements it signs, much like the eventual crackdown on illegal migrant workers last year. Apparently the powers that be took umbrage with the word “slavery”, or the impending economic sanctions from the US and Europe, and finally took action to remedy the situation for the better.

Likewise, the constant barrage Thailand is deservedly getting in the international press for how lethal the country’s roads are is finally doing its part for the country’s “tourism image”. Recognising foreign licences can help correct that problem, especially when it comes to tourists renting motorbikes – which is probably the most dangerous thing they could do while on holiday here.

The net effect of recognising foreign licences would boil down to, “If they don’t have a licence to operate a motorbike in their home country, then they can’t operate one here.” Simple.

Yet this week Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong shone a little light on one aspect that authorities have been happy to ignore for decades. During a meeting to hear an update on the death and injury count for the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year, Gov Norraphat pointed out that “motorbike rental operators might not be clear on the rules”.

Recognising foreign licences would also hit police in the pocket for a long-term money spinner: fining tourists for not having a valid – that is, Thai – driver’s licence, or an International Driver’s Permit issued in their home country. Yet it would keep inexperienced drivers off the roads.

If the goal is to save lives, and not to worry about the money to be made from tourists not having the correct driver’s licences, then Gov Norraphat knows which turn to take next.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 07 January 2018 - 13:29:39

Sadly until the police realise the damage they do with this continued racial discrimination, then I doubt this will change. Just ridden down beach road in Patong, every foreigner on bikes being pulled over but thai people whizzing past with no helmets and not being stopped. I have all my documents so not a problem but this type of behaviour is what stops tourists returning. Short sighted idiocy.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 07 January 2018 - 11:29:52

One thing to consider is that in developed countries motorbikes aren't as prolific as they are here. In the UK for instance they're rare, and you certainly never see the 'moped' style small bikes that swarm Thai roads.

As a result very few people have motorbike licenses and so could never legally rent one here. A fact that will do little to encourage Thai people to obey the law and refuse to rent bikes to unlicensed riders.

We need realistic measures to drive positive change.

The Phuket News

BosysurfNaiHarn | 07 January 2018 - 11:01:22

Could the taxi/tuk tuk mafia be working behind the scenes on this one? Aren't most of the accidents in Phuket involving drunk thais, teenagers on yah baa, overly aggressive van drivers, Bus and truck drivers losing control?

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Sadly until the police realise the damage they do with this continued racial discrimination, then I doubt this will change. Just ridden down beach roa...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser

Anyone know the full (real) name of Steven 100 on Thai Visa Forum? (Discretion is assured..) Believed to be a resident in Phuket. Please visit my FB p...(Read More)

Sek summonsed to hear drugs charge

Why should he be locked up? More of the same eurocentric nonsense and "rule of law" mentality, that doesn't wash in Asian societies. The...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

It is clear from the article that the Police Investigation indicated that "Mr Shukla had not taken off his diving weights, which weighed about 4 ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

One thing to consider is that in developed countries motorbikes aren't as prolific as they are here. In the UK for instance they're rare, and ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Could the taxi/tuk tuk mafia be working behind the scenes on this one? Aren't most of the accidents in Phuket involving drunk thais, teenagers on ...(Read More)

Car, van flip on a slippery road in Phuket

I would be looking to see if someone did not lose some oil that caused this....(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

A tragic accident, no more no less! Curious as to why first dive is in open water though??? All these comments from know it all's about taking ...(Read More)

Car, van flip on a slippery road in Phuket

Why not build Tourists Vans for Thailand ups and down? It will be a tourist attraction and saves the drivers to try to get the Van's in 'turtl...(Read More)

Almost 100 street racers arrested, Facebook pages closed

Great photo parade, probably 1 police officer for every 1 Facebook page. hahaha....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.