THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Reflections

PHUKET: The protest in front of Phuket Provincial Hall this week by residents from the Ua Arthorn (“Mercy for others”) housing estate in Baan Kuku in Rassada shone a bright light on the true state of Phuket’s water shortage.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 April 2019, 09:00AM

Bang Wad reservoir as pictured last weekend. Photo: Richard Market

Bang Wad reservoir as pictured last weekend. Photo: Richard Market

The residents had every right to be angry. They had been without mains water supply for a month. They had spent what money they have on buying water, while emergency funds to provide water sit idle.

The residents are members of one of the poorest urban communities on the island, with some 1,500 people living in tower block units built by the National Housing Authority specifically for people living on low incomes. Appreciate that point; even the national government recognises these people as poor.

Now we know why Rassada was the first and only area that the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) started providing emergency water supply to in late March. The community was the first to have their water supply “reduced” so much it was effectively shut off entirely. Try shutting off water supply – which is literally a medieval siege tactic – to any other part of the island for a month and see what reaction you get.

Moves this week to start having Royal Thai Army water trucks and water trucks from other municipalities in Phuket dedicated to serving the Ua Arthorn estate and other communities across the island left without mains water supply finally came – but only after the protest by residents made news, to the public shame of the leading officials involved.

Speaking of which, the Phuket Governor this week, in making his announcement that Phuket is not suffering a drought crisis, also expressed his concern for the image of the ongoing water shortages being presented in the media.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“If media presents information that is beyond the facts, then that can lead to our tourism image being affected,” he said.

The way it has been going lately, the media doesn’t have to. Local officials are on a roll.

First it was the ludicrous inclusion of the death penalty for taking selfies on the beach at the end of the runway at Phuket International Airport (now finally addressed), then it was – and is – the death penalty charge over the seastead fiasco, and now it’s our months-long water shortage situation that is apparently not a drought.

The Phuket News can’t wait to see what incredible news Phuket officialdom will bring us next week.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents
Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
National Labour Day to be celebrated in Phuket
Man holds box cutter to own throat at Phuket bank, taken safely into custody
Man found dead, presumed suicide over mounting debts
Chinese tourist injured as Phuket taxi wipes out en route from airport to Patong
No free emergency water for Kamala condos, hotels
Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed
Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents
Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ANZAC Day in Phuket! Coral breakthrough? Army brings emergency water! || April 25
Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply
Governor pushes water-shortage solutions
Chinese Consul General meets Phuket Governor to discuss tourist safety
Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Nevermind the Underpass and this silly Circle! Why not finish the Chalong Hospital! but this would b...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

Stop cleaning up Thai's garbage and force the nation to confront the people's ignorance of t...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"And I make my hands dirty by keeping clean and fresh my place..."Wow,what a great achieve...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

This whole water droughts crisis did reach present stage due to a governor with a ostrich syndrome. ...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

You don't mean to say a certain personage got it wrong when he said there was no drought do you?...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Talking about Chalong hospital, was that not opening this month April? Comparing with the short con...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Chalong Underpass construction is already causing 3.5 years traffic delay. Another extra 6 weeks to ...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

"Interesting mental output at 5.16," maybe, but then I was following your example "&q...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

Guess water hydrants and sprinkler systems in shopping centres all over Phuket have now not the need...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

When this Governor declares that Phuket has a water drought crisis in 'full swing'? When red...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Trash Fashion Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 