BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s great disconnect

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s great disconnect

PHUKET: There was a lot of talk and misdirection this week in the explanations given by Peerawat Promkladpanao, from the Performance Monitoring and Evaluation Committee of the NBTC, about internet connection rates in Phuket, with the focus all on 5G, and a lot of skipping about talking about baseline cable connections. Right now what needs to be explained is what is being done to develop Phuket’s IT infrastructure as a critical element of driving Phuket’s economic future.

opiniontourismtechnologyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 January 2022, 09:30AM

Engineers install an AIS 5G signal repeater in Phuket in late 2020. Photo: AIS / file

Engineers install an AIS 5G signal repeater in Phuket in late 2020. Photo: AIS / file

Mr Peerawat speaks to the press during his visit to Phuket on Friday (Jan 21). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Mr Peerawat speaks to the press during his visit to Phuket on Friday (Jan 21). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

AIS 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

AIS 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

DTAC 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

DTAC 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

True 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

True 5G coverage in Phuket. Image: Screenshot

« »

Mr Peerawat during his visit to Phuket on Friday focused on 5G coverage, with “a lot of provinces” not having 5G because the economic impact of COVID-19 had interrupted private internet providers plans to roll out their 5G networks.

That is not true for Phuket. AIS has Phuket very well covered, DTAC’s 5G coverage is from Phuket Town down to Rawai and True’s 5G network covers Phuket Town but no beach towns or west coast tourist areas (see 5G coverage maps in gallery above).

The problem in Phuket is the connection fees. This is the only part of what Mr Peerawat was talking about that affects people and businesses on the island. Here, were are talking about three markets:

1) local people, most of whom simply cannot afford 5G packages;

2) local businesses still suffering from lack of tourists hence unable to justify paying corporate connection rates – and hence still on landline cable connections; and

3) tourists, who as with most local development problems deep down are not overly concerned with local IT development as long as it doesn’t interfere with their holiday experience.

What must be understood about tourists is that the extent and capability of 5G connectivity in their home countries means that 5G in Phuket is no longer a nicety or value-add luxury, it is becoming the baseline for connectivity for tourists’ to stay in contact with friends family back home and share their holiday experiences.

Phuket internet connections starting to strain under only a work from home order coinciding with schools ordered to continue classes online over past weeks only shone a spotlight on Phuket’s true connectivity baseline.

Internet usage volume has increased dramatically during the pandemic and the infrastructure support is not there. It will not be there until 5G is not only rolled out, as in Phuket it already has, but is taken up by the users. Until that happens, Phuket will be reliant on its 4G networks to support ever-increasing data rates.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Thai Residential

The missed opportunities in driving Phuket’s IT development forward now are nigh countless, and will only delay or further damage the island’s prospects of sustainable economic recovery. The simplest example is tourism promotion already recognised by tourism authorities in hosting free “fam trips” of Asian online “influencers”. What they are missing are the tourists themselves.

While the devastated tourism and hospitality sector gets back on its feet, why take the load off them and offer a SIM with free 5G connection for one month to tourists as part of the tourism tax? Malaysia did this very well with a free SIM provided to tourists that provided free internet access so tourists could share their holiday experiences with friends and family back home. That’s “influencers” en massse.

Further is providing the infrastructure for local businesses to sustainably grow. This will not be possible with the IT development in place. This is not talking about the future of businesses growth, this is supporting businesses now.

As for the so-called “IT Hub” and “Smart City” initiatives, as evidenced this past week, the Phuket DEPA office not being able to provide connection rates to potential investors begs the question of what the agency actually does do. Their actual name is the Digital Economy Promotion Agency. Promoting our digital economy is literally what they are supposed to do.

For the past two years they have had one job: to launch and maintain the PhuketMustWin vaccination registration website – and that has had more than its fair share of problems. The Phuket DEPA’s role is supposed to be oversight only, with the actual work contracted out, which only begs the question what else have they been doing with their spare time. If they simply do not have the resources, then we now know how seriously the central government is taking the IT Hub and Smart City initiatives: all talk, no action.

Further, how the one agency actually created to promote IT business opportunities to potential investors being unable to give any account of internet connection rates to potential investors is deplorable.

Meanwhile, the move to attract anyone on the basis of our IT prospects is so piecemeal it is difficult to tell if the national government is actually serious about it. The laws still need a massive overhaul to legally allow foreigners to enter the country and work for a company not registered in Thailand during their stay. Right now the only legal options available are for wealthy businessmen, not the run-of-the-mill online worker that exists today. The rest of them run afoul of visa, work permit and tax laws.

A huge portion of the digital nomads are semi-professsionals performing their work via the internet, nothing more. The market in its simplest sense a a lucrative long-stay tourist market. Like long-stay retirees, such people staying in Phuket to work online contributes directly to local rents being paid, local restaurants being supported, a host of local service businesses such as vehicle rental, laundry, entertainment and even hairdressers being supported. Such “relocated workers” will even take in local tourist attractions during their stay, only supplementing the island’s one main – but battered – industry still scratching to survive.

Visa, labour and tax laws created more than 50 years ago are no longer appropriate. The world has changed, and new laws need to be created to match the modern world. Otherwise, simply fall behind and let other destinations reap the rewards.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Briton killed, compatriot badly hurt in knife attack
Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, one death
Turtle lays first eggs of the year at Ao Sane Beach
No further signs of the Bang Tao Beach crocodile
Health concerns ahead of CNY, students returning to class
Telecomms commission discusses 5G coverage in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation
Soi Dog stems distemper outbreak at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Free counselling for foreign retirees
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21
Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui
Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

 

Phuket community
Free counselling for foreign retirees

What is the catch when a Thai police captain starts talking about International human rights laws an...(Read More)

Telecomms commission discusses 5G coverage in Phuket

So slow internet speeds here are nothing to do with the poor infrastructure island wide? Over the ye...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation

So immigration officers go and visit covid positive tourists?? Isn't that a great way to help sp...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

Double nationality, many Thai officials refuse to admit that, is fully allowed in Thailand. Ex Prime...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

In Thailand many so called mixed marriages are actually just 'Living together' contracts onl...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Take their pic and call 1155 Get the manager's name who allows patrons to not wear masks. ...(Read More)

Turtle lays first eggs of the year at Ao Sane Beach

don't worry: soon the killing tourist herd will come back...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

what actually happen if your wife die do here family inherit her half in thailand and abroad , Bob...(Read More)

Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui

Only Kurt could have changed a story about some missing Estonians into a rant about traffic laws and...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

@Johnc. Poor lamb. Its only one day every three months. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 