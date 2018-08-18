THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton

PHUKET: Come October, Phuket will have a new Provincial Governor, the 10th Governor that Phuket will have had in the past years 10 years – a ‘Perfect 10’.

opiniontourismimmigrationeconomicsdisasterstransportSafetypollutionenvironmentcorruption
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 August 2018, 09:00AM

Pakkapong Tawipat will take up the post of Phuket Governor on Oct 1. Photo: PR Dept

Pakkapong Tawipat will take up the post of Phuket Governor on Oct 1. Photo: PR Dept

Pakkapong Tawipat, who is currently serving as the Governor of Phitsanulok will take up the top post in Phuket on Oct 1, bringing with him little more than a bachelor’s degree in political science and

a master’s in public administration from the American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts, USA.

He’s going to need them, both.

Phuket and Phitsanulok could not be more different if you tried. Phitsanulok is a landlocked province with little more than 84,000 people, where temperatures soar to an average daily high of more than 37ºC in the hot season before more than 240mm of rain belts down on average during the wet season months of August and September.

The northern province, although historically important, today is a farmer’s field, but what Phitsanulok does have is a major Army base. Maybe he should bring that with him.

Governor Pakkapong should be bracing for a baptism of fire, not something any person would welcome at the age of 57 and approaching the twilight of their public career.

QSI International School Phuket

The problems he will face have been left unsolved by every single Phuket Governor who has gone before him. The issues he will be affronted with range from tourism, boat safety, lack of lifeguards

and tourists drowning, traffic, drugs, issues specifically affecting foreigners such as work visas and so on, wastewater being pumped directly into the water at popular tourist beaches, trash dumped everywhere to government land stolen with no action by ofcials despite a Supreme Court order.

We won’t mention the possibility of corruption in Phuket.

We welcome any changing of the guard that brings new hope, but historically that is all that the people of Phuket have been left to hold on to. The policy of the past 10 years for any Governor not staying

in office more than one year has not allowed any incumbent enough time to fix any of the real problems as they are too busy playing ‘whack-a-mole’ and posing for photos to make any real headway.

At least this time, the incoming Governor has been given more than a day’s notice to move to an entirely new province with a buffet of woes to counter that he has never encountered before.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Christy Sweet | 21 August 2018 - 10:21:23 

Baton? More like a tip bucket.  PS TPN, am hating the 3 stages, 5 picture box checks  captcha BS each and every time I comment. Been using the same IP address for years now, why  the hassle ?

Kurt | 20 August 2018 - 15:32:30 

Fine 'Opinion'. 10 Governors in 10 years!
It makes thinking that this 1 year Phuket station is a reward for Governors before they retire.
Something like: "Take is easy, relax, do some merit ceremonies, keep the press printing words and promises said. Be nice and smile to foreign diplomats, make empty promises.
Phuket needs another kind of Governor to restore it's lost image.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons
Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress
Poll: Which Phuket government office deserves kudos the most in 2014?
Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?
Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!
Phuket Opinion: The long, long learning curve
Phuket Opinion: Scoping change with a 2020 vision
POLL: Do do you feel safe in Phuket?
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 