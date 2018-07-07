FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

PHUKET: The incredible story of the 12 young children of the local Chiang Rai Wild Boars football team and their coach surviving more than nine days, trapped under a mountain kilometres from daylight, has had the dramatic effect of bringing together the nation.

tourismaccidentsdeathdisastersopinionThe Phuket News

Sunday 8 July 2018, 09:00AM

The boys in the Tham Luang cave have captured the heart of the nation. Screengrab: Thai Navy SEAL / Facebook

The boys in the Tham Luang cave have captured the heart of the nation. Screengrab: Thai Navy SEAL / Facebook

The entire country nigh stopped late Monday night when news broke that the children had been found safe after days of continual updates on the support from every corner of the Kingdom to help with the search-and-rescue effort.

Hearts warmed as people watched with deep emotion the video showing the moment when the rescue divers finally discovered the team sitting on a rock shelf above the waters inside the cave.

Not lost in the moment was the candid conversation between the rescue team and the children as they answered that they were all safe and in relatively good health.

The children’s light-heartedness on being found by the rescue team was a delight to hear, including the great question from Thais in English, “Where you come from?” Even more marvellous was the request from one of the children, “Tai roop gorn”, simply “Take a photo”.

Yet, even before this issue of The Phuket News hit the streets questions were being asked about the poor co-ordination among those joining the rescue effort. Likewise, serious doubts were voiced about the quality of information being relayed to the public during the continued search.

QSI International School Phuket

Those doubts lingered throughout Tuesday as unclear information about what strategy should be employed to get the children to safety became a matter of public debate.

All media coverage and the incredible level of interaction by people from all walks of life has highlighted just one point: that each person in the country had an emotional stake in the survival of the team and their coach. Their safe discovery felt like a collective victory that everyone could share.

The collective state of the nation focused on one single issue: safety and survival. And while the fate of just 13 quite rightly deserved the huge efforts to save their lives, amazingly so little is done and understood by the nation in preventing deaths on Thailand’s roads - and as this week presented, in Phuket, the deplorable state of marine safety when it comes to tour bouts.

One bus crash alone in March this year killed 18 people, while the seven days during the New Year week of holidays at the start of the year killed 423 people - and at the time of posting this report, the boat disaster in Phuket killed more than 33 tourists in one fell swoop.

With a little more concerted effort, maybe - just maybe - we can start to save a few more of those lives that are about to be lost.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Free ISLA professional lifeguard training gains ground in Phuket
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Indonesian tourist boat blaze kills 23
Four dead after Australia theme park disaster
Tsunami drill in Phuket Town this weekend
MH370 families reject Malaysia's conclusion on plane debris
Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket Opinion: Safety a priority, but for who?
Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead
Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong
Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?
Phuket Opinion: The vanishing tax
Phuket Opinion: You have our full support

 

Phuket community
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

What a fiasco...starting with the bad decision to leave port, and the marine department's inabil...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations

Simpel solution, charter a refrigerator vessel. Mooring in port as a mortarium. And keep it there f...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

Believe it is also time and sue the Phuket Government whit Phuket Governor in the front for NOT doin...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

Wow, what with all the beaches having life guards and now with 15 missing out of 105 equalling 99%, ...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

It would appear that the 15 are also departed, whether or not the bodies are found. Was the boat ...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

Discover ,5 tourist with 1 lifeguard seems enough or do you need an baby sitter for every one? Than...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

"Perhaps some can't read the PM's thanks and those of the King....fully reported in all...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Have you ever lived in china,"The thai excuse person is derailing again.Nothing to do with chin...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kurt is so right.They never care about anything.Promises,promises,promises but no action followed.Ch...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations

Who in the world will lend out their freezer to this?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket

 