BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

PHUKET: Phuket officials this week did well in tracking down tourist arrivals from South Africa in their hunt for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but need to improve their response time to be truly effective in preventing any highly transmissible virus from making its way onto the island.

opinionCOVID-19tourismeconomicshealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 December 2021, 10:00AM

Tourists mass at Phuket Airport durnig a busy period. Photo: TAC Phuket

Tourists mass at Phuket Airport durnig a busy period. Photo: TAC Phuket

All the explanations came on Thursday (Dec 2), one day after arrivals from eight African nations were banned from entering the country. By that time 17 of the 50-plus arrivals still staying in Phuket had been located. Just one day later, all but one had been located. That is good, quick work.

However, Phuket Public Health Office Chief Kusak Kiattikoon himself on Thursday, while telling the public to not panic, that arrivals from the eight countries had been banned from entering Phuket since Nov 27, four days earlier. Why no action was taken in those four days remains to be explained.

Thailand, and Phuket in particular, has long been in the international spotlight for its policies to restart tourism while trying to keep it residents safe from imported infections. As noted by diplomatic representatives in the country, foreign governments having been watching with a keen eye since the launch of the Phuket Sandbox model.

Other than unsustainable outright long-term quarantine, without the scientific development of quick, accurate, relatively cheap tests it is difficult to foresee any way of reopening international borders to travel without risk. It is now openly understood that being vaccinated helps to prevent infections from becoming serious and helps massively to reduce the incidence of spread of infection, but the person still must be infected for the vaccine to work.

Thanyapura

At this stage it would be fair to say that very few countries have done any better than Thailand. Many countries also dependent on tourism have fully reopened their borders only to shut them down fully again. Thailand is trying to avoid that.

This is not to say the policies in place are ideal, and any policies, even at either extreme of a full reopening or another shutdown, will leave some people unhappy. So far, there is no win-win in fighting COVID, and it has long been the case that the solution is political. Finding the right balance most people support as acceptable is the only answer anyone can try to find right now.

Omicron will come. At last count the variant had been identified in at least 38 countries, most of those in the past week alone. Phuket will not be any different.

Ramping up response times in tracking down and testing potential new variant carriers must be improved for people in Phuket, tourists and residents alike, to have any sense of safety through precaution – and Phuket as a safe haven from widespread COVID outbreak is one of its biggest selling points right now.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LaughingOutLoud | 05 December 2021 - 14:19:31 

What a load of crap.  To say Thailand did much better than most countries??  There was a 2 MONTH DELAY in vaccination roll out.  And the one person directly responsible is above the law here in Thailand.  As far as we foreign residents are concerned it's been a disaster!  Look at Covid numbers pre April and post April, when we were told we'd have to wait for vaccines

tamvong | 05 December 2021 - 13:01:27 

It's almost certainly here already, they just haven't found it yet.

Kurt | 05 December 2021 - 12:44:24 

Guess it is more realistic to presume that Omicron variant is already on Phuket. Omicron was already in Europe before Africa was ringing the bell about it. Some scientists outsice Thailand are thinking that Omicron can be a help to make previous variants weaker. Sounds hopeful as Omicron itselves is a weak virus.

lelecuneo | 05 December 2021 - 12:08:56 

will ocme but if we dont test then will not come for sure...haha

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Golden Fly Series underway in Phuket
Govt to inject B1trn to stabilize economy in wake of Omicron variant
Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases, one more death
Phuket launches events to promote sports, SHA tourism
Pattaya slakes its thirst
Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects
Divisive casino scheme put up for reconsideration
Phuket marks 78 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: PM: No national lockdown! Phuket lucky license plate fetches B1.43 million || December 3
African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests
Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn
Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

What a load of crap. To say Thailand did much better than most countries?? There was a 2 MONTH DEL...(Read More)

Governor appeals to CCSA to allow Phuket to open bars, sell alcohol

Lelecuneo, alcohol are served in all restaurants in Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

It's almost certainly here already, they just haven't found it yet....(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

Total absense of learning curve with the Thai law system. A duplo killer out on bail? Is sitting in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

Guess it is more realistic to presume that Omicron variant is already on Phuket. Omicron was already...(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

great move, in a year or so let him free again so he can finish the job once again.......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

will ocme but if we dont test then will not come for sure...haha...(Read More)

Divisive casino scheme put up for reconsideration

A delicate issue that pits moral values against economic value?? Really? Since when are in Thaila...(Read More)

Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

Food delivery bikes drive like kamikazes. Not a single law of the road respect. Accidents are there....(Read More)

Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

A walk-in vaccination doesn't work on Phuket. To many chinese sugar water vaccineted thai people...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 