THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money

Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money

PHUKET: The news from Simpson Marine this past week announcing that the first Sanlorenzo SL86 in Asia has been handed over to owners in Phuket and is now cruising around Southeast Asia marks a serious benchmark in Phuket’s marine industry.

opiniontourismmarine
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 October 2019, 09:00AM

The arrival of each new superyacht using Phuket as a base for touring the region bodes well for the island's marine tourism industry. Photo: Sanlorenzo

The arrival of each new superyacht using Phuket as a base for touring the region bodes well for the island's marine tourism industry. Photo: Sanlorenzo

The superyacht will now use Singapore, Malaysia’s east coast and Phuket as major ports of call for touring the region. This opens the door for the yacht to tour not only Phang Nga Bay and the islands of the Andaman Sea, but also Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam as well as the Mergui archipelago to our north. That is what these boats can do.

To give some context to the news, while prices for such yachts are usually available only “on request”, one 2017 SL86 currently for sale in Miami – a hot bed for such yachts – is going for just under US$6 million. A 2018 model also based in Florida is going for more than US$8.6mn At those prices, that means the SL86 now using Phuket as a base is anywhere around B180mn of money-making machine moving into the neighbourhood.

Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager, noted, “The sale of this beautiful yacht following her very recent arrival into Asia is a testament of the growing appreciation for the Sanlorenzo brand around the region. Further new models will be delivered later this year.”

Whether or not that means more Sanlorenzos heading for Phuket we'll just have to wait and see, but only earlier this year saw a record number of 36 superyachts visiting Phuket, occupying berths at Yacht Haven Marina. That bodes well indeed for the industry. Such yachts bring many benefits for the economy generally, the tourist industry and the people employed in the wide range of support industries, noted Galileo Maritime Academy in announcing that news in March.

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) and the Thailand Yacht Show are also doing their part in attracting superyachts to the region.

A strong environmental argument still stands against use of superyachts, but even those concerns are starting to be addressed with nine superyacht builders, including heavyweights Feadship and Benetti, in July signing a commitment to reduce and offset superyacht carbon footprints.

While the Thai government has for years made much noise about doing more to attract superyachts to Phuket, The Phuket News has yet to confirm any great milestones achieved in that area. Hopefully, there is very good news on the horizon.

If you want larger tourism income generated per person as part of your sustainable tourism definition, this industry is it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Inaugural Charity Gala to headline Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019
Water supply shut-off to affect Rawai beachfront
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri
Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to highlight Phuket Carnival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Jumping off bridge to escape cops! World Ganja Festival 2020 in Thailand! || October 11
Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines
Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort to open new MICE venue
DSI combs six locations in Porlajee murder case
Marine parks get Asean heritage nod
Thank you! Class Act Media wins ‘Outstanding Small Company’ national business award
Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident
Officials reach two out of 11 dead elephants in waterfall
Lifesaving training, community support needed to tackle drownings in Phuket: ILS Chair

 

Phuket community
PM holds urgent haze meeting

It is now 12-13 days ago since PM held a urgent Toxic Smog meeting. Now, what is the operational fol...(Read More)

ONWR warns of heavy rain, flooding across South

What are at this very moment the plans and doings of ONWR and BBPM to prevent/tackle the fast approa...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

When I compare the double over-control of legal staying expats/retirees ( TM 30 AND 90 day reports...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Stop immediately that TM30 nonsense for Expats traveling inside Thailand. Than domestic traveling/sp...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

Dek, what you say is true, but, do you let someone die, or try and save them?eg, if a car is on fire...(Read More)

Snake ssssafety: Avoiding bites from Phuket’s venomous residents

Last night I had a Snake about 2m color black with yellow rings, come in to kill rats. Now I got her...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

...Kurt, do you have to comment on every single topic? Surely you're not an authority on everyt...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

That'll be a sunny weekend then!...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Phuket airport manager don't have to worry. Many slots will remain availabe due to lesser flight...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

@DeK, you hit the nail on the head. Why are car, bus, truck drivers not compulsory trained in First ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential