Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

PHUKET: Phuket has a new event to be proud of: the Miss Coral Queen 2019 beauty pageant, for transgenders only. The event will be held as part of the annual Red Cross Fair at Saphan Hin over the New Year and will be the first time that the annual festival has held a pageant specifically for kathoey.

opinion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 December 2019, 09:00AM

Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2019 Ruethaipreya ‘Dear’ Neuanglee is crowned by outgoing queen Kanwara ‘Esmon’ Kaewcheen. Photo: Photo: Miss Tiffany’s Universe

Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2019 Ruethaipreya ‘Dear’ Neuanglee is crowned by outgoing queen Kanwara ‘Esmon’ Kaewcheen. Photo: Photo: Miss Tiffany’s Universe

The reasons for holding the Miss Coral Queen pageant as explained this week are wholesome.

The fact that it is the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand hosting the event is a factor to be proud of, leading the way against discrimination of any trans people.

Also of significance is that it was the chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture – not an NGO or any rights-focussed organisation – stepping up to explain the decision to host the event.

Thailand is making some progress in the advancement of LGBT rights, as with the introduction of Gender Equality Act in 2015. For those who may not know, since that act came into effect it is illegal in Thailand for anyone to engage in gender or sexual orientation discrimination. Those found guilty will face up to six months behind bars or a B20,000 fine, or both.

The new law states that “unfair discrimination among the sexes” is any act which “segregates, obstructs or limits the rights” of a person because they have “a sexual expression different from that person’s original sex”.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

And rightly so. No one needs to hear again the ridiculous tale of Anwar Ibrahim’s not one, but two sodomy trials that spanned nearly two decades in the country immediately to Thailand’s south. Worse was the horror of a 13-year-old boy shooting dead a schoolmate for being bullied by being repeatdly called a 'toot' - the lowest derogatory term for a ladyboy.

Yet, as pointed out by Mr Kormet, the attitude on the streets and among everyday people is what counts most. If discrimination stops there, there would be no need for such laws.

Mr Kormet also rightly pointed out that Thailand still has a long way to go, such as with the legal right to same-sex marriage. We look forward to Thailand joining the international community on that front soon.

People come from around the world to enjoy natural beauty of Thailand, and its people. The general attitude is acceptance, but sadly that is not always the case. Many ladyboys find themselves in tourist hotbeds such as Phuket and Pattaya for the simple reason that they can just be themselves here – something not so acceptede in their rural villages back home.

If the Miss Coral Queen pageant plays any part in breaking down those barriers, we support it. The pageant is unlikely to become as popular as the famous Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant in Pattaya, which makes headlines around the world, but it does bode for a good start.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman barber prone to depression found hanged
The Naka Island resort completes seven-month extension
Body of missing tour boat crewman found
Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda
Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics
Tourist arrivals surpass last year's record on Indian's visit
New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays
Princess to arrive for Thai Fight in Patong
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Minister outlines plans for promotional campaign at walking street markets this weekend
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Tunnel 2026? Pets at new Phuket mall? E-business tax for next year! || December 20
Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help
State of emergency as bushfires rage in Australia
China cancels Sweden business trips after prize for dissident
'Ripper' claims 'fit of rage' led to murder

 

Phuket community
New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

What make Thai differentiate that 7 days 'non tolerance' tent sitting along the Phuket roads...(Read More)

Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him

We never will hear anymore about this case. Thai 'mediation'....(Read More)

Tesco bidders told to get permission

Anti-monopoly bla bla are just done to throw sand in the eyes of the population. Behind the curtains...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

Another nonsense 'explanation' of thai Officials with their funny undertow talk. Really not ...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

Imagine, if all the time, manpower, money, used for all these search & rescue operations in seve...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

The 'Captain' Surat story tells us that after his jail time he never should have been allowe...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

It is the Thai Government's task to make the tourist boat drivers better skilled, more and bette...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief

By 2022 there wont be anyone left in Patong anyway....(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

There are already illegal bet;s how many dead!At least somebody get something out of it! My bet is 4...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

Zero tolerance for 7 days- why not 365 days a year? Everyone knows where the 'checkpoints' a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 