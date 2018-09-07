THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: Losing your Ex-hibitions

PHUKET: Atipa Ungsulert, an extremely talented oil artist, has just finished setting up her canvases for the Freedom in nature exhibition. It includes works from a collection of artists, as well as another home grown talent, Watcharin Rodnit. The Phuket News implores you to view it… that is, if it were in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 September 2018, 09:00AM

Atipa at work in the Andaman Art Gallery, Krabi.

Freedom in nature is exhibiting at the Andaman Art Museum in Krabi.

Similarly, Monthian Yangthong is currently producing on the island a range of painstaking and intricately stunningly linocut works for his solo Magic Field show. Sorry folks, the exhibition is in Bangkok.

We have a wealth of artistic residents with highly professional talents. Just take a stroll along Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town to marvel at the diverse range of styles and quality on display in the myriad independent, artist-run galleries.

There is also The Phuket Art Club who work together as a collective in order to facilitate larger presentation spaces within which to exhibit their works. Their recent exhibition at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket Town was a beautiful collection, and a reminder of the sort of cultural and educational event that the island lacks.

They have been campaigning for a dedicated Phuket art gallery for many years without much luck. Dealings with local government on the issue have failed to garner sustained interest.

The benefits of having an art gallery for the province for both tourists and local community needs little explanation. With ever bigger sporting and entertainment attractions, we are severely lacking in cultural centres which educate visitors and provide support for regional talent. The government simply needs to consider and allocate a managed space, and allow the impassioned artists to deliver the rest.

A local art gallery will provide a much-needed cultural attraction that doesn’t rely on bright neon lights, or elephants that have raided the fancy dress box. The gallery could include works from guest artists from across the Kingdom, and a public space where our home-grown talent can continue to display their craftsmanship.

So come on Pakkapong Tawipat, it’s a great opportunity in your new governing role on Oct 1 to support local skills and leave a lasting legacy by backing plans for a Phuket Art Museum.

It’s a win-win.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 10 September 2018 - 11:30:49 

"Car plate auctions" What is wrong with that? The money raised in those auctions is going to funds providing assistance to victims of road accidents.

BenPendejo | 09 September 2018 - 19:06:25 

Sadly have to agree with this article.  When I first came here, I commented to a Thai friend how it is unfortunate that there are not more tourist venues in Phuket that are associated with Thailand's rich and beautiful art and cultural history. Phuket is only big on ladyboy cabarets, tacky tourist shows with absurd dancing elephants, ping-pong shows and shopping malls. Really is a shame.

Kurt | 09 September 2018 - 16:21:53 

Artists, art galleries on Phuket are on their own. Can't expect much of Phuket art illiterate officials. Officials go for more direct budgeting money. ( example, the misplaced ugly welcome to Patong thing on the hill road, at Kathu side),  car plate auction,  and other sucking commission matters/rarities.
Artists and Galleries must join forces to make Phuket a cultural 4.0 island themselves.

