BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail

Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail

PHUKET: After a deplorable 2020, everyone thought that 2021 would be better. How wrong we were. As we enter yet another year under the shroud of COVID-19, Phuket still finds itself struggling to get back on its economic feet, still suffering the financial impact of a tourist island without tourists with many households across the island without base level income.

Sunday 2 January 2022, 12:13PM

Tourists board a boat at Chalong Pier to visit the nearby islands yesterday (Jan 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourists board a boat at Chalong Pier to visit the nearby islands yesterday (Jan 1). Photo: PR Phuket

The full impact of the wave of Omicron infections sweeping around the world has yet to be felt as hesitant governments wait to truly understand how deeply the variant will affect communities. Right now it is the policies defending against the spread of the virus doing more visible harm than the actual virus itself.

The incessant stream of reports in the international media have been mind-numbing, with lots of talk of risk of hospitalisations overwhelming “in some areas”, without actual data. Worse has been the continuing highlighting of the explosion in the number of infections, without differentiating how many of those were Omicron.

One astute observer pointed out to The Phuket News, “Isn’t this what we wanted? A diluted version of the virus that poses much less risk [of killing people]?” With the record numbers of infections being reported across Europe, people should be praying that it is Omicron, not the Delta variant.

But the reports have done their damage. One general manager of a major hotel on the island told The Phuket News that once the government had confirmed that Omicron had been identified as a local transmission in Thailand, mass cancellations of bookings ensued.

What is important is that the cancellations were not out of fear of contracting Omicron while on holiday in Thailand, but out of fear of not knowing what entry requirements they tourists would face in trying to return home after their holidays were over.

How soon the Omicron impact will blow over remains to be seen. Reports by Phuket Immigration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have shown daily tourist arrival figures to Phuket slowly growing to mid-4,000s then sliding down to mid- to high-2,000s. Yesterday (Jan 1) the number bounced back to high 3,000s.

Looking back at 2021, Phuket has had its shining stars in doing their best to help people across the island make it through the year.

One Phuket and its volunteers in helping provide food security to people in need has been exemplary. Also deserving special recognition is Shaun Stenning and the volunteers helping his 5 Star Marine to keep delivering ‘Life Packs’ of food and essential items to those unable to provide for themselves.

 

Shaun Stenning’s efforts have now evolved into the Living Waters Foundation, the only foundation on Phuket established purely to help support very poor communities into developing long-term sustainable streams of income. In short, doing the government’s job for them.

 

On that note, Governor Narong and Vice Governor Piyapong deserve special mention in their efforts throughout the year. As explained in a previous Phuket Opinion, many foreigners on the island simply do not fully appreciate what it takes to achieve what they have done, in the realm of Bangkok-based superiors dictating which policies they are permitted to implement in Phuket, and which policies they may not. It may not look like it on the surface, but they have been among the best provincial leaders this island has seen in two decades.

Purely by example to highlight the constraints they must work with, it has been sickening to witness the near-blatant political decision by the national government to roll out and heavily promote the financial assistance provided to entertainment venue workers in areas declared “red zones” as part of their “We support you” platform, while no similar workers or businesses in Phuket were given the same simply because of the unspoken policy to never declare Phuket an “economic disaster zone”.

While these other areas, namely Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, were considered “lucky” in this, Phuket officials moved forward to create their own luck and allow Phuket pubs and bars to reopen as “restaurants”. A move that taught the national government that if we are to live with COVID-19, and its variants, the secret lies in the “COVID Free Settings” that businesses must uphold. There is no other way.

As we enter the new year, our third under the cloud of COVID-19, we wish one and all the very best of making our own luck in 2022.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Army probes Democrat claims of poll meddling
Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign
Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla
Only four injured in New Year road accidents, report Phuket officials
Care for fellow Thais, says HM
Phuket sees in New Year with Bocelli, 20,000-firework spectacle
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players
Last Phuket sunset for 2021 disappoints crowds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket New Year Countdown all set, Road accident tallies || December 31
‘Snow guns’ spewing Beijing Olympics snow raise environment concerns
New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured
Two injured in first day of Phuket road safety campaign for New Year
Hotel generator sparks fire at Koh Rang Noi

 

Phuket community
New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office

@Timothy, don't expect to much of fact that MaAnn is gone. Many years the government staff under...(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

Drivers do not become "Accidentally Drunk"....(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

,,I believe the % of accidents caused by drunk driving is a lot higher than stated.If you are a fore...(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

As a victim of a drunk female driver on an AU road driving a unregistered & uninsured vehicle on...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

What a complete freak show at Hospitals on Phuket right now.Someone with all the symptoms,feeling ve...(Read More)

Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign

"There must be a search for the cause of accidents", said a Thai V/G, who obviously is bor...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Test & Go (now stopped), Sandbox schemes, testing before flights to Phuket, testing after arriva...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

10 international arrivals positive tested? When it is Omicron than during the flights some cabin cre...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

It is complete nonsense to state that since Dec 13 only 125 Omicron cases are here. Officially talli...(Read More)

Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign

Yeah, I really trust the info coming from the Office of Public Relations. "Yes...everything is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket

 