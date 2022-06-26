Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

PHUKET: The move to have more than 100 rai of a mangrove forest reserve on Phuket’s east coast dedicated to be protected and used as an ecotourism attraction is one great leap forward for Phuket. The only problem is that we need more of them.

opinionnatural-resourcesenvironmentpollutiontourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 09:15AM

The greater project area aims to protect more than 1,234 rai of mangroves east of Phuket Town. Photo: Ratsada Municipality

The greater project area aims to protect more than 1,234 rai of mangroves east of Phuket Town. Photo: Ratsada Municipality

The greater project proposed for the area, located along Klong Tha Chin (pronounced “tah jeen”), aims to cover more than 1,234 rai of unspoilt mangroves. That is not a small slice of land.

The site sits on the north side of the crossing to Koh Siray, an area long known for its very heavy marine pollution. Ratsada Municipality itself only last December reported a new boat fitted with a scoop, provided by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), clearing 1.5 tonnes of floating trash from the canal.

It appears that the level of pollution in the area has inspired Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosangrat, backed by the DMCR and the Phuket Mangrove Forest Resource Management Center, to do something about it.

It takes very little to keep an ecotourism attraction fit for tourists wanting to enjoy nature; all you have to do is leave it alone. Yet successfully achieving that simple task has been found lacking in key tourist areas elsewhere across the island.

Having the mangrove forest along Klong Tha Chin designated a tourism eco-tourism attraction ups the ante to protect the area, as keeping the area clean will rely on one of the most powerful motivators in the country: shame.

Thai tourists enjoy nature and travel their country to indulge and experience it. Nature tourism was a growing domestic tourism market for years before COVID-19, and was the first domestic travel segment to be promoted as travel options became more popular after the Delta wave of infections passed last year.

However, even before the pandemic, Phuket was starting to lose its lustre even among Thai tourists, not just for Phuket’s high prices, but also for its diminishing natural attractiveness. As everyone has seen in the past few years, an increasing number of Thais are not afraid of posting online exactly what they see. Foreign tourists are no different.

With the support of the DMCR and the Phuket Mangrove Forest Resource Management Center, Ratsada Municipality does not have to go it alone in maintaining the area. Also, having the site recognised as a tourism attraction loosens the purse strings from tourism authorities, allowing for better protection from encroachers, and polluters.

The move is an excellent initiative by Ratsada Mayor Nakarin and deserves support. Other municipalities would do well to follow suit.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus
Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong handover celebration
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation
Baba Wedding Festival set to return
Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut issues ganja ban for military
Patong Hill lane to close for drain works
German man in hospital after car slams fence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24

 

Phuket community
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

the driver was a super hot girl, my guess...(Read More)

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Animals in russian uniform target/shelling real animals in Ukraine. Seem to be russian aim to kill/d...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

How long is that lane on Kata Hill now closed? Waiting for wall- and road repair? 1 Year, 1.5 years?...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

Pretty hypocritical really. Muslims all over the world have used marijuana and hashish for medicinal...(Read More)

Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

A fire broke out in the engine???? 555 If true why would the driver run away? ROFL. ...(Read More)

Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted

Shows how desperate Thailand is for tourism $ when they think India is a worthwhile tourist market t...(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

he probably bought crypto with all (not his) money just before the fall.. poor lad...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

Cables underground supports expansion of city in future? How? Creates an image of smart city? Really...(Read More)

Key Ukrainian city under ‘massive’ Russian bombardment

How much longer the Uraine takes and swallow, the russian bombarments that are destroying their citi...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

I see no problem about islamitic people who like to live according their explanation of the Quran. H...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 