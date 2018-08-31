PHUKET: The incident this past week of a freeloading official out of control unloading a tirade of abuse at hotel reception staff for not giving him the exact room he wanted – on the fifth floor, with a Jacuzzi, all for free – beggars belief that this breed of official still exists.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 September 2018, 09:00AM

Than Sintawalai (circled), Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office, unloads his abuse at staff while children of guests in the reception look on. Screengrab: CCTV

Yes, we’ve all heard the stories before, but here’s one beyond the bar stool.

What is astounding is the sheer gall of this man – Than Sintawalai, Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office no less.

Kudos to Suthat Prukamonkul, General Manager of Ao Nang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa, for finally filing a formal complaint to the Krabi Governor. Even for a Thai General Manager who was obviously already used to giving away rooms for free to this sus – for reasons unknown – the plain vulgarity of the language used was too much.

But why should it take so much? Likewise, roping in the Krabi Provincial Police Commander, Lt Col ML Kittibordee Prawit, also begs more questions. Just how “influential” is this man?

Worse was that Than (no honorific required) unloaded on the staff in the reception in full view of CCTV that he most likely – given a half-second’s thought – knew was there. The fact was that he just didn’t care.

We won’t hold our breath for any formal disciplinary action to be taken against Than now that his name has been made public, as this seems to be sufficient for an incredible range and severity of ‘misbehaviours’ across the country.

That said, officials in Phuket today seem to have evolved a tad from this. Like strays that now know not to cross a busy road in Phuket. If they are going to behave in an unsavoury way, at least they know to do it where there is no CCTV, like in the Arrivals Hall at Phuket International Airport or inside a government building – not outside – where it is safe to conduct themselves in any manner that they see fit with no fear of reprisal.

The worst punishment any official in Phuket has ever been handed out has been a quick transfer “pending an investigation”, the results of which never see light of day.

So when will those Krabi officials learn? Is this week’s public shaming the beginning of a new wave of doing business across the bay? Or will they need to come for a visit to Phuket to see how the professionals do it? We’ll see.