Phuket Opinion: It’s called evolution

PHUKET: The incident this past week of a freeloading official out of control unloading a tirade of abuse at hotel reception staff for not giving him the exact room he wanted – on the fifth floor, with a Jacuzzi, all for free – beggars belief that this breed of official still exists.

opinioncorruption
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 September 2018, 09:00AM

Than Sintawalai (circled), Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office, unloads his abuse at staff while children of guests in the reception look on. Screengrab: CCTV

Than Sintawalai (circled), Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office, unloads his abuse at staff while children of guests in the reception look on. Screengrab: CCTV

Yes, we’ve all heard the stories before, but here’s one beyond the bar stool.

What is astounding is the sheer gall of this man – Than Sintawalai, Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office no less.

Kudos to Suthat Prukamonkul, General Manager of Ao Nang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa, for finally filing a formal complaint to the Krabi Governor. Even for a Thai General Manager who was obviously already used to giving away rooms for free to this sus – for reasons unknown – the plain vulgarity of the language used was too much.

But why should it take so much? Likewise, roping in the Krabi Provincial Police Commander, Lt Col ML Kittibordee Prawit, also begs more questions. Just how “influential” is this man?

Worse was that Than (no honorific required) unloaded on the staff in the reception in full view of CCTV that he most likely – given a half-second’s thought – knew was there. The fact was that he just didn’t care.

Central Phuket

We won’t hold our breath for any formal disciplinary action to be taken against Than now that his name has been made public, as this seems to be sufficient for an incredible range and severity of ‘misbehaviours’ across the country.

That said, officials in Phuket today seem to have evolved a tad from this. Like strays that now know not to cross a busy road in Phuket. If they are going to behave in an unsavoury way, at least they know to do it where there is no CCTV, like in the Arrivals Hall at Phuket International Airport or inside a government building – not outside – where it is safe to conduct themselves in any manner that they see fit with no fear of reprisal.

The worst punishment any official in Phuket has ever been handed out has been a quick transfer “pending an investigation”, the results of which never see light of day.

So when will those Krabi officials learn? Is this week’s public shaming the beginning of a new wave of doing business across the bay? Or will they need to come for a visit to Phuket to see how the professionals do it? We’ll see.

 

 

Pascale | 04 September 2018 - 15:46:44 

DeKa,point made ! But you have to show a little bit of understanding.Some are coming from very rural parts of their country,maybe lived or worked most part of their life on sheep or pig farms.So it is quite understandable that they are used to this kind of conversation.

Rorri_2 | 04 September 2018 - 12:13:12 

J12, can you please explain your comment, as it doesn't have any relevance to any comments made, start by reading Dek's comment.

Pauly44 | 04 September 2018 - 09:46:59 

We're talking about a single word in a comment, not a tirade, get a grip joker12.

Rorri_2 | 04 September 2018 - 06:24:15 

Dek, complaining about colourful language then using yourself, seems a bit hypocritical.

Jor12 | 03 September 2018 - 18:34:32 

So, given the abusive tirade by Than Sintawalai it is not a problem for you, given the audience are mature minded adults? Therefore, no punishment or disciplinary action should be exacted on Than Sintawalai, in which case the article is a nonsense.

Pauly44 | 03 September 2018 - 09:42:31 

Nothing wrong with a little colourful language when appropriate if the comment is sensible, usually acceptable for mature minded adults, appears soneone has very thin skin, perhaps they should stop reading and posting comments here if they so easily offended! Give the rest of us a break from the usual mindless rhetoric.

stegee | 03 September 2018 - 00:46:06 

you have not delivered an opinion but asked a question...

DeKaaskopp | 02 September 2018 - 10:38:25 

Not much wrong with this opinion! But the concern about the fine language used by that  official doesn't concern the PN when it comes to comments posted on here.At least 2 commenters are using  permanently the word "sh7t"in all kind of varieties.{POS,BS,SF,etc} .Even a-hole is commonly on here.Not only is it saying a lot about their education,it doesn't suit any decent news magaz...

