Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

PHUKET: Without doubt, Phuket over the past few weeks has been a changed island. With far fewer tourists than usual this time of year, as of Monday (Feb 23) down more than 36% year on year, anyone lucky enough to be in Phuket has been enjoying beautiful clear skies, light traffic and uncrowded beaches.

tourismweatherhealthChineseeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 March 2020, 02:03PM

Tourists enjoy Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Sutharat Khaodee

Tourists enjoy Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Sutharat Khaodee

The island in recent weeks has delivered everything the low season has to offer, without the downpours – which of all ironies is what Phuket needs right now.

The lack of tourists is certainly being felt by those whose incomes relied on Chinese arrivals, even only in part, but those who launched startup hotels and tour businesses with the sole intent of serving just one source market in the hope of making a windfall might be rethinking their core business strategy anytime about now.

Chinese tourists have always been the mainstay of Phuket’s tourism sector, but they were mostly out of the way, hidden on tour buses, in duty-free stores and staying at hotels catering just to them. Complaints about their overwhelming presence in nearly every corner of the island started rolling in only when the unsustainable blitz of Chinese arrivals began a handful of years ago and the spillover saw “first wave” tourists, here only for the cheap option as a holiday, entering new areas on the island.

That unsustainable growth has now experienced what economists call a “market correction”. But Chinese tourists will be back, and the experts say that the recovery will begin after April. They’re likely to be right. One way or they other, by that time people will get back on with their lives – to go on holidays where they can, health safety permitting. Phuket remains in that zone.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

But the main factor keeping tourists away even before the virus crisis was the cost. The strength of the baht and the depreciation of currencies in major source markets was already being felt in the drop of international arrivals. The effect was so pronounced that the tourism stimulus measures being rolled out now were first drafted in October last year, before the Wuhan outbreak.

The virus has changed that factor, for now. Airlines are slashing prices just to fill seats and keep flight routes open. Room rates in Phuket are falling through the floor just to get a few more guests.

If the cost was the one thing keeping you away, right now there couldn’t be a better time to have a holiday in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand records first coronavirus death
More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong
Renowned yacht cruising guide Southeast Asia Pilot launches fully revised edition
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Mai Khao
Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alert
World economies brace for virus impact, to cost global tourism at least $22bn
Governor unveils statue of Phuket Town founding father
Students risk being tools of politicians, say experts
Berlin ITB travel fair cancelled over coronavirus fears: organisers
The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Deadly airport cabbie still driving! 41st Thai virus patient? Head swap ’outrage’? || February 28
Mains water supply outage in Wichit
Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

 

Phuket community
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Clearly the taxi mafia! Autospell!!!...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Xlearlybthevtaxi mafia are still in charge, he needs to talk to the guy, seems being convicted by th...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

R.I.P. to this baby girl. And of course is a very common Thai still, refuse and refuse aaaand refus...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Not sure why the Vice Governor is consulting with Thai people when clearly he should instead be spea...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Phuket had a water crisis in 2019. Phuket has now a water crisis 2020. What in Gods name are the Phu...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

'I know nothing', 'we will not follow up on this', and 'it's not my responsi...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Another example of useless government officials most likely being "influenced" to look the...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Now it is time that Phuket breaks away from that 'one leg tourist syndrome thinking'. Phuket...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

I see Laguna watering grass and trees everyday with much of the water spraying onto the footpath and...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

No foreign muslims this year allowed to go Mecca pilgrimage. More and more locations on earth in loc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket

 