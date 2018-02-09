The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

PHUKET: The Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD) will this month be rolling out its Airport to Rawai bus service which will transport tourists and residents between Phuket’s popular west coast tourist towns and the Phuket International Airport.

tourism, transport, economics, Chinese, Russian, opinion,

The Phuket News

Sunday 11 February 2018, 09:00AM

Let’s hope this latest attempt to deliver reasonably priced public transport to Phuket’s west coast tourist towns succeeds and leads the way for the rest of the island. Photo: Shela Riva
Let’s hope this latest attempt to deliver reasonably priced public transport to Phuket’s west coast tourist towns succeeds and leads the way for the rest of the island. Photo: Shela Riva

The Phuket News wholeheartedly supports this game-changing endeavour and congratulates the PKCD for their willingness to push ahead with the project despite the risk of backlash from the island’s notoriously monopolistic and protectionist taxi industry.

This could be the watershed moment which will forever change the island’s woefully inadequate public transport infrastructure for the better and help break the tuk-tuk and taxi mafia’s stranglehold on the island’s public transport sector – particularly in the tourist hotspots on Phuket’s west coast.

PKCD Executive Director Watchara Jaru-ariyanon told The Phuket News in an interview that Governor Norraphat Plodthong, along with other key government officials will be in attendance when the service is launched on Feb 28.

The Phuket News calls on those officials to not merely spout platitudes about improving public transport and grab self-promotional photo opportunities, but to publicly commit to ensuring that this new bus service can be conducted free from threats or interference from those with vested interests in seeing it fail. And if it is necessary for the police or army to escort the buses, should threats or actual violence emerge.

Bollywood

We also call on all of our readers, tourists and locals alike, to use the service and spread the word on social media to show the tuk-tuk and taxi mafia that times are changing and they will have to begin pricing their services competitively if they wish to keep customers.

If this bus service is a success, it might also support the case for expanding a modern, reliable and affordable bus network across the whole island, rather than spending countless billions on a light rail project which so far lacks any evidence or research indicating that it will be an effective solution to the island’s transport woes.

No one expects this one initiative to instantly solve the entrenched problems with Phuket’s public transport, but we can do our best to support it in the hope that it will eventually serve as an example of what is possible when simple and logical solutions to problems are implemented and supported.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

sharp | 11 February 2018 - 13:57:27

Airport to Rawai...joke right!!! 
 Try Airport to Patong then I\'m seeing a change in the transport monopoly...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 11 February 2018 - 11:45:16

Again a great piece of Phuket News Opinion!.

When the busses start rolling, I definitely will support and make use of them along west coast instead of using my car.

Now I wait first for Governor's word of ride safety guarantee!

The Phuket News

BosysurfNaiHarn | 11 February 2018 - 09:45:17

under this bus transportation program, what is the estimated time it would take to get from Rawai to the airport? What is the cost? How often would it run? What hours of operation? How late can somebody get from the airport back to Rawai? I would use it if time and cost are reasonable.

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 11 February 2018 - 09:27:06

Here here, if this breaks the taxi tuk tuk mafia then it's a win for tourists and people who live here.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Airport to Rawai...joke right!!! Try Airport to Patong then I'm seeing a change in the transport monopoly... ...(Read More)

Give us more time to investigate, says Patong Mayor

Chasing their tails. It is amazing how local officials are so clueless in regards to the obvious. Thai laws prohibit discharges of polluted water into...(Read More)

104 street racers and Facebook promoters arrested

Only 3 tested positive for drugs. Not to bad for here How about driving licenses? All of them have that? Create space, facilities for these kids t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Again a great piece of Phuket News Opinion!. When the busses start rolling, I definitely will support and make use of them along west coast instead...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

under this bus transportation program, what is the estimated time it would take to get from Rawai to the airport? What is the cost? How often would it...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions

Here here, if this breaks the taxi tuk tuk mafia then it's a win for tourists and people who live here....(Read More)

104 street racers and Facebook promoters arrested

Why not have a track, on the outskirts, where they can go and do this legally ? Keep them off the public roads. Put sound deadening wall around the t...(Read More)

Give us more time to investigate, says Patong Mayor

Read it! We don't know were it came from, from us or may be a hotel nearby! yes, yes. Does the Patong Mayor not know that many hotels, restaura...(Read More)

Phuket ghostriders in the spotlight

Locally at Namsom, when a see a ghost rider, I will keep left and stop, then indicate to them the correct side of the road. Sometimes unhappy but usu...(Read More)

Ex-parks official who helped Premchai has worked for ITD

Correct,read it,read it again and think.It's all written in the article why he became an adviser!!!!!!!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.