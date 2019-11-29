THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

PHUKET: As the dust settled on the building collapse that killed seven workers and left two more in hospital last week, the Thai bureaucracy trundled out the same old incredibly insensitive mantra – the families will be compensated, as if that were the top priority when seven people are crushed to death by a slab of concrete.

opinionconstructiondeathdisasters
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 December 2019, 09:00AM

Rescue workers recover the body of one of the seven workers crushed to death in the building collapse. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers recover the body of one of the seven workers crushed to death in the building collapse. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The officials involved in last week’s disaster, which at this stage appears to be Phuket’s deadliest workplace accident in decades, already had some practice just three months ago in the aftermath of the collapse at the condo construction site in Rawai that killed three Myanmar workers.

But this time some early noises were different, noticeably the assurance that compensation would be paid “even if the workers are not registered”. No further explanations have been forthcoming.

Even the Navy and marine officials staging a raid on a local fishing vessel are proud to quickly prove that all on board are legal. Not this time, the silence on this issue has been ominous.

Just nine days after the Rawai construction site collapse, the Phuket Provincial Employment Office (PPEO) held a seminar, as PPEO Chief Kattiya Pandech said, “to inform private companies, local administrative officers, community leaders, NGO, medias and public about the process and documents needed to register migrant workers”.

Like that was needed after we just killed three of them; now that highlights the ethical condition of our construction industry, but there it is. And that came more than 18 months after an “Emergency Decree” was issued in 2017 to crackdown on the “illegal importation” – that is, trafficking – of Myanmar labour.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Like with the inspiration for the 2017 crackdown, which saw hundreds, if not thousands, of migrant workers in Phuket dumped and abandoned by their illegal employers, the US is again breathing down Thailand’s neck, threatening economic sanctions if Thailand does not do more to protect, specifically, “basic workers rights”.

Only last month did the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issue a statement to let the international arena know that Thailand is ramping up its efforts to protect workers. Any employer who hires illegal migrant workers shall be charged and fined, with repeat offenders imprisoned for up to a year and fined B50,000 to B200,000 for each worker – and prohibited from employing migrant workers for three years.

“This is to ensure that the protection of migrant workers’ rights is in line with the international standard,” said the statement, verbatim, issued on Oct 11.

Well Thailand, it’s time to prove you mean these very recent words, or stand to be shamed with embarrassment for your own failure to take action.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hotel occupancy rates rise, as room rates drop
Facebook corrects post under Singapore disinformation law
Phuket Marine National Parks step up efforts to protect nesting sea turtles
Govt eyes Hong Kong free trade deal
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict
Philip Morris fined B1.22bn
Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes
Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday
Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena
Shroud of concrete: Building collpase confirmed Phuket's worst workplace disaster
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand again elected to World Heritage Committee |:| November 29
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections
Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Nope. I see the writers need to specify the chefs gender as a sign of ignorance and an unenlightened...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Yup, making a media event out of this poor womans grief just about says it all. Land of smiles you s...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Time for Korea and Taiwan to install reciprocity immigration rules, justified by the thousands of i...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, have you EVER stopped to think some, if not many, females like to be acknowledged as female...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Thai Government reacted very quick. Red just now in BangkokPost that Taiwanese visitors face extra t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

Are there really no cable stretch km's along out of town/villages roads to put new cables underg...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Mhh, we also can experience this article as a compliment and a 'gender' professional promoti...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Housing loans are normal. Loans for daily expenses are a constant deepening financial hole. Cars ar...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Thai household debts are a mill stone on the neck of Thai economy. ( 41% underground! Wow). Time par...(Read More)

Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena

This lady has thick skin. Accusing others of something she herself is about now under the magnify gl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Football
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Naka Yai Island Beach House
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie