THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

PHUKET: The incident involving a foreign man attacking a dog in Nai Harn this week stunned and appalled our expat community on the island.

opinionanimalsviolencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 July 2019, 09:00AM

Mervyn Harding, 42, from Plymouth, England, was caught on CCTV carrying out the attack. Image: Supplied

Mervyn Harding, 42, from Plymouth, England, was caught on CCTV carrying out the attack. Image: Supplied

CCTV footage posted online plainly showed the man – now identified as British national Mervyn Harding, originally from Plymouth – pulling up on his motorbike and retrieving a weapon from under the motorbike seat. He then walked up to the dog and repeatedly hit it, entirely unprovoked. He then took off on his motorbike.

Outrage was instant online, with many people calling for at least the same treatment to be meted out to the Rawai expat. Some people called for even harsher punishment.

If this man were caught and found guilty of the same act in his homeland, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, the latest animal welfare legislation in England and Wales, penalties for neglect and cruelty include fines of up to £20,000, a maximum jail term of 51 weeks and in some circumstances a lifetime ban on keeping pets.

That’s a maximum fine of up to more than B767,000, and in the land of animal welfare one could easily expect some further penance ordered by the judge.

But under the Thai Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act, which came into force in 2014, while penalties do allow for prison terms of up to two years, fines are limited to no more than B40,000.

Zest Real Estate

Swift action by the police saw Harding on Wednesday arraigned for animal cruelty and several counts of trespass, and now behind bars in the detention cells at Phuket Provincial Court with the prospect of posting bail denied.

Regardless, social media has likely served greater justice than the wheels of the legal system is likely to do here. Harding has been now publicly exposed by the community, leaving even his social options limited. It would be more disturbing if his attitude became more cavalier. His friends, too, must now weigh their options in being publicly associated with him.

The attack also galvanised our community, with people from a wide range of nationalities deploring the attack as despicable. The response was uniform: the attack was simply unacceptable. And that’s the opinion strongly expressed by a community whose tolerance has been tempered by all the enraging issues that come with living here.

The message was clear and simple – we don’t want this behaviour in our community.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Egyptian tourist slashed with a cleaver on Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai street
Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect
Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday
Wired on Water: Charging ahead
Foreigner arrested after puppy beaten at condo
Bridging Supply: Officials reveal B3.5bn proposal to resolve island’s water shortage woes
Red flags line Phuket beaches as dangerous surf broils
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Medical marijuana tourism? Dead bride made up! Dog attacker arrested? || July 19
Phuket told to brace for more rain, warned of flash floods, landslides
Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police
Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal
Praewa’s family to sell land to compensate crash victims
UN: Southeast Asia’s meth gangs making $60 billion a year

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

They can only say one word at Karon Police Station and there is "misunderstanding" being u...(Read More)

Bridging Supply: Officials reveal B3.5bn proposal to resolve island’s water shortage woes

"funny' how solutions can be offered when there is access to a Golden Goose fund. One wonde...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Re: "not many tourist come to Phuket nowdays". Right. Only about 8 million per year.... ...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

They will never get it. People save for a trip, travel thousands of miles to relax and have a holida...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

On March 15, my neighbor trespassed onto my property, would not leave, picked up a stick and hit m...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

Mr.Kurt seems a little bit confused ! The prices he talks about are for regular taxis.Definitely a v...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

No more water from the tap ? What a bullshit. If u know Phuket, what i doubt, you have to know that ...(Read More)

AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

As a matter of courtesy Phuket Airport and The Phuket Government should publicly apologise to the to...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Not only the crash... many things more underneath the carpet. Just mention the fire in Tiger years a...(Read More)

Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues

Of course the 2 Filipinos are not alive anymore. It is just a body search what has to be done. And, ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thai Residential
Save Now Stay Later
Dot Property Awards
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 