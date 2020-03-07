THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

PHUKET: Confidence in Thai officials to be transparent and truthful in reporting the current situation in Thailand concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus took a huge hit this week with Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus flying all the way from Bangkok just to refuse to confirm or deny whether a Chinese national in Phuket had been confirmed as infected with the virus.

opinionCoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 March 2020, 09:00AM

DDC Deputy Director Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus in Phuket on Wednesday (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

DDC Deputy Director Dr Kajohnsak Kaewjarus in Phuket on Wednesday (Mar 4). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Dear Phuket officials and the Ministry of Public Health, you can spin it any way you want, but not telling all the facts in the hope of deceiving people into believing what you want them to believe instead of what is actually true is plain old lying. The coming to light of the fact that a Chinese tourist in Phuket was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus as far back as early last month now explains why Phuket officials mid- last month began to refuse to confirm what happened to the 10 people who were last reported as only “suspected” of being infected with the virus. Now we can just guess.

Dr Kajohnsak claimed that he had inspected and checked the report, but still would not confirm whether the Chinese patient in Phuket had tested positive for the virus. One thing is for certain, if the patient had tested negative he would have said so.

This is the problem that these officials have yet to understand. Once you have been caught lying, people get to choose whether or not to believe anything else you might claim to be true. If you can’t believe one thing a person says, how can you believe anything they say?

If Phuket officials, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports also knew about this case, they are no better. But now these officials, in trying to “build confidence among tourists in coming to Thailand”, have to convince foreigners and their governments that it is safe to travel to Phuket.

How do they expect people to believe them when they cannot even tell us where that Chinese tourist was identified as being ill, how the tourist travelled to Phuket and the people in close contact during the flight, where the tourist stayed in Phuket, which restaurants the tourist and friends and/or family ate at, or where that tourist went during his or her holiday.

And if we don’t know any of that about that one tourist, what else don’t we know?

Nasa12 | 08 March 2020 - 14:22:54 

A very good and correct article, stop all this lying from this Government.  One beautiful day comes the truth and it does not become beautiful.

goldwing | 08 March 2020 - 11:48:09 

Very true, if these people told me the sun is shining I would have to look out the window to make sure.
We all know there have been infections in Phuket but these people think we are stupid as they are

Kurt | 08 March 2020 - 11:23:18 

..That is now a big thai problem...

Kurt | 08 March 2020 - 11:21:59 

Thai Officialdom is now professional in lying, denial, refusals, spinning, and talking around the bush with 'words'. What is a woman who 'informal' worked in South Korea? Don't Thai officials realise due to their unreliable behaviour the public loose faith in Thai Government?  The public start now with 'not believing' when Thai Government opens her mouth. That is now a ...

JohnC | 08 March 2020 - 10:15:22 

Sadly this is typical of the current military government here. Believe everything we tell you and all will be fine..... Absolutely pathetic!

Rorri_2 | 08 March 2020 - 10:07:43 

Wow, a very damning report, I await that small "gang," Jor12, Pascale,Dek etc to counter this article, though I suspect their silence with be deafening.

Kurt | 08 March 2020 - 09:14:04 

Yes! Right!  When a high ranking Official is lying, denying, deceiving, the lower Thai officials follow in that like sheep. So, can not trust any Thai Official now.

