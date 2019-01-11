THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right

PHUKET: It is easy to think that the heavy repeated warnings by the government of Tropical Storm Pabuk and its impending devastation last week and the fast response by officials and military to evacuate tens of thousands of people to shelters was initially nothing more than an overreaction in a public display of ‘preparedness’ for the international arena – but it was not.

opinionweatherdisastersmarineSafetytourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 January 2019, 09:00AM

Tourists are safely returned to Phuket after being stranded on Koh Racha. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists are safely returned to Phuket after being stranded on Koh Racha. Photo: PR Dept

The reaction was not even for tourists’ confidence in the wake of the Phoenix tour boat disaster last year.

Short memories have to reach back just two years to recall Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his administration being panned heavily by the Thai media for bungling for the lack of warning and lack of response to the immense flooding that caused widespread havoc across the same east-coast southern provinces for a whole month from early Dec 2016 through to early January 2017, killing at least 85 people in the process.

The most heart-wrenching of those deaths was that of a 5-year-old girl in Prachuap Khiri Khan who was swept away as her family tried to scramble onto the roof of a passenger van they were in while trying to escape the floods. Her body was found more than 200 metres away.

The weather warnings for Pabuk were appropriate, and did not overplay the severity of the storm, unlike many reports in foreign media. But it did warn people of what might well happen. And for Phuket, Pabuk did come close. Krabi Town, just across Phang Nga Bay, suffered some minor flooding from heavy rains which dissipated by the time the storm system passed us by.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

But most importantly, banning all boats from leaving shore in the face of uncertainty was the right thing to do. It simply was not worth risking more lives for the sake of making money. And it wasn’t just tour boats that were banned, even the island’s commercial fishing fleet was also forced to stay in port instead of risking potentially deadly wind and waves on the bay. That’s more than just Thai lives kept safe, that kept many poor migrant workers safe too.

Safety in Thailand’s marine industry, and especially among the tour boats and speedboats, have a long way to go before reaching international standards, namely the designs of large boats still allowed to put to sea and even the so-called “life jackets” in use that force their wearers to float face down.

But the action taken by the government over Pabuk potentially saved many lives, and that’s a good start. Now let’s see what they can do with the relief effort.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Phuket Opinion: A mild disaster
Phuket Opinion: National flood response – A day late and a dollar short
Phuket Opinion: Ride the wave
Phuket Opinion: Tis the season
Predictions, projections, prospects and prognosis for 2016
Phuket Opinion: Never look back, never learn
Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame
Phuket Opinion: Appreciating hero expats
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Phuket Opinion: It’s what they call karma
Phuket Opinion: One at heart
POLL: Do do you feel safe in Phuket?
Looking into the crystal ball of 2015 for Phuket
Learning lessons from the Tsunami a decade on

 

Phuket community
Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

I wonder if there will be any charges for a 27yr old having a 15 yr old girlfriend .......(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

If these photographers are engaged by a business in China and work in an individual capacity as an e...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

What was true or not true? Did Thailand allow saudi officials into airport transit lounge to take a...(Read More)

Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

b70, 000 for killing a power pole whilst a bus driver got B5k for killing six people up north the o...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

There we go: " Taking assets that belongs to other is a crime". Right! But RTP, don't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Their insurances are covered by their respective employers not Thailand. It's no different to ov...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

The vultures are not far away in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

"Chinese photographer,they are the best"Says who? " Thai wedding couples want them&qu...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Yes 12,blame the Thais. How can they be so careless and let some tourist walk alone.They should foll...(Read More)

Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste

 