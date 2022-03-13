BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon

PHUKET: The announcement earlier this week that Thailand will provide B2 million in “humanitarian aid” to support refugees fleeing Ukraine is as shameful as Thailand’s current stance to remain “neutral” over the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has now killed at least 549 civilians, 41 of whom were children. That grievous tally was three days ago.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 March 2022, 01:01PM

The remains of a maternity ward and a children’s ward destroyed by an aviation strike amid Russia’s invasion in Mariupol, Ukraine, killing two adults and a child. Photo: Mariupol City Council

The remains of a maternity ward and a children’s ward destroyed by an aviation strike amid Russia’s invasion in Mariupol, Ukraine, killing two adults and a child. Photo: Mariupol City Council

As is now common for Thai government public comments on Thailand’s position on the Russian invasion, the announcement was not made directly by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Instead he left that to a government spokesperson.

Retired Army General Prayut has avoided being quoted directly on the subject, as if that absconds him from direct association with the announcement. Mr Prime Minister, the public relations tactic of not having your face associated with the announcements is not lost on us.

The token B2mn for humanitarian aid to Ukraine will be used to buy daily necessities for people in Ukraine affected by the fighting, government spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said on Thursday (Mar 10). The items will be handed out via the Ukrainian Red Cross Society or other international organisations, he added.

While the world understands that Thailand is not in a financial position to provide anywhere near the same amount of aid provided by other countries, the B2mn is nothing short of an insult. It would not even provide a ‘Get well soon’ card to the more than 2.5 million refugees who have left Ukraine.

Making the announcement even more shameful is that it came just eight days after the same government announced B1.4 billion to develop an “international medical center” to be built on state land at the northern end of Phuket.

Sinea Phuket

In a country where corruption is perceived to be so rife that it permeates nearly every office throughout the kingdom, just asking those “skimming the cream” from the B1.4bn to donate half of their ill-gotten gains would easily provide more than B2mn for the refugees. Even prizes put up for golf tournaments surpasses that amount. That is how embarrassing the B2mn declaration is.

As for remaining “neutral”, that is a difficult stance to defend when private tourism operators in Phuket are appealing for the government to actively seek a way to circumvent international sanctions against Russia. Doing so would plainly support the Russian government.

The Russians stranded in Phuket due to the sanctions and lack of flights home do need help. That is for their government to provide. If the Russian government is unable to pick up the tab for a few thousand of their stranded citizens and sort out the payments later within Russia, that is the Russian government’s problem – and screams loudly to the Russian citizens stranded here how much their own government cares about them.

Russians in Phuket deserve support, and rightly so certain Phuket businesses have provided that support. Not all Russians support the invasion. It’s no secret that Russian nationals have been applying for asylum at embassies of outside countries around the world. They need help and Phuket has its role as a decent host to support them. The tourist support call center has been an excellent quick response initiative.

The Phuket News has been questioned repeatedly on its position over the conflict. To be clear, The Phuket News is not pro-Russia or pro-Ukraine in their agendas over the long-ongoing conflict. We stand against the invasion that is killing innocent people. The invasion must stop now; only then can serious peace talks can proceed. No country can be expected to parley terms to end a conflict while its civilians, especially children, are bring murdered

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases in worst outbreak in two years
Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war
Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed
Phuket marks 464 new COVID cases, one new death
Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves
Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities
Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Wait, the minister of tourism and the minister of digital economy are the same person? Why not have ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Complete a-moral thinking of mr Bhummikitti in trying to avoid/sabotage the International sanctions ...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Yeah, sure, Phuket the big techno giant, like putting up the traffic cams that worked for about 1 mo...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Revise after revise. Flip-flop-flip-flop. Remember, 2 weeks ago we had a revise---> Raised 'N...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Agreed Kurt shocking how they pander to the Russians by assisting their citizens - they should be in...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Smart City given up, the new fantasy jobs justification is... Metaverse City. How one can survey a ...(Read More)

Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

Thaigeezers in overdrive banging on about Red Bull Boss again when the real question should be '...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

And they keep drumming on 'Tourism', not learned the past years how vulnerable 'The Pear...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Breathtaking how TAT and BoT ignore the international sanctions. German Commerzbank, Deutsche bank, ...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Pretty sad Thailand is really desperate to keep Russian tourist, instead of going with most of the w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 