FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!

PHUKET: On April 1 this year The Phuket News ran an April Fool’s story titled “Phuket launches ‘Good Thais In, Bad Thais Out’ crackdown” laughingly targeting Thai people who travel to Phuket only to carry out crimes that tarnish the island’s tourism image as a “world-class tourism destination”.

opinionimmigrationcrimepolicetourismThe Phuket News

Sunday 27 May 2018, 09:00AM

Tourist Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan oversees the interrogation of foreign suspects at a hotel in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Tourist Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan oversees the interrogation of foreign suspects at a hotel in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Royal Thai Police

The April Fool’s idea was pretty much in line with the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau’s “Good Guys In, Bad Guys Out” policy launched in 2014 which targets foreign nationals in Thailand.

However, we are constantly reporting or reading reports of Thais who commit crimes in Thailand, not only in Phuket but also in other tourist areas.

Only earlier this month, The Phuket News reported the arrest of a motorbike taxi driver who had stolen a bag belonging to a tourist and made off with AUS$200 and more than B1,600 in cash in Rawai. The bag also contained credit cards and an iPhone 6 worth about B20,0000, the latter of which was quickly sold and the money spent.

And just this week, the Bangkok Post reported that in Samut Prakan a tour bus driver has been charged with stealing valuables and other items worth B60,000 from five Chinese passengers whose travel bags were forced open while they visited tourist attractions.

Yes, The Phuket News does understand full well that there are a number of unsavoury foreigners in Thailand committing crimes. But are these crimes that really tarnish the country’s tourism image as a “world-class tourism destination”?

QSI International School Phuket

The Phuket News is pretty sure that most of the real foreign criminals that are in Thailand are into far bigger crimes than those mentioned above, but the foreigners that are caught and put on show are not the heavy-hitting organised crime bosses that officials say they are targeting, and actually do not affect the country’s tourism image at all.

So now the April Fool’s story looks much less of a joke. A large percentage of Thais living in Phuket and other tourist destinations are not natives of those provinces, but what checks are made on their backgrounds?

How many have a criminal record in another province for crimes that would in the eyes of officials tarnish the country’s tourism image?

It is clear that it’s not only foreigners who are bad guys, but what are Thai officials prepared to do with their own “bad guys” who do tarnish the country’s tourism image?

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 10:42:45 

Nakhon Si Thammarat population criminal background check? Impossible.
Nakhon Si Thammarat prison is over growded, more than 7000 inmates.

Island Man | 28 May 2018 - 07:31:30 

Heaven forbid if they ever do a criminal background for the population of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Kurt | 27 May 2018 - 12:33:03 

Again a well thought thru Opinion piece.
It sometimes looks like the boys in brown like to deviate attention from their business doing with not law obedient thai country mates and try instead to go publicly after a few foreigners.
The thai criminal field to explore is so big, that it surprises the focus on a few foreigners.
Many examples available.

DeKaaskopp | 27 May 2018 - 10:58:47 

Thai's committing crimes in Thailand!Unbelievable! So,is the PN  suggesting to do background checks on each and everyone{Thais } living in tourist areas and deport all those with a crime record? LOL!Probably all the neocolonialists who think they own this country will wet their pants out of excitement when reading this crazy opinion.The person who wrote this article must be one of them.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The long, long learning curve
Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury
EDITORIAL: Tracking you down... for safety!
Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?
Phuket Opinion: Scoping change with a 2020 vision
Poll: Which Phuket government office deserves kudos the most in 2014?
EDITORIAL: Persecuting the persecuted in the 'land of the free'
Phuket Opinion: As easy as 1, 2, 3…
Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons
Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress
Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience
Brexit Poll: Should the UK remain in the EU, or leave? A Phuket Perspective
Opinion: Shouldering the burden of Asia’s persecuted
Opinion: Hiding in plain sight
Phuket Poll: Should tourists driver’s licences be recognised as legal?

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket

 