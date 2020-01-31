Phuket Opinion: For a bunch of brunches

PHUKET: The recent move by Patong Municipality last week to fine a resort just south of the major resort town for releasing untreated wastewater into a public drain does come with some misgivings. To be clear about one thing: it wasn’t a B10,000 fine for releasing untreated wastewater, it was a B10,000 fine for being caught.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 February 2020, 09:00AM

The outlet pipe that flows onto Merlin Beach, south of Patong. Photo: PR Dept

There is no way that the one resort, even with three large accommodation buildings, is the only offender in town, and it’s no secret that Patong officials have been hunting for a wasterwater-releasing culprit in that neck of the woods for some time, including trying find someone to blame for the deluge of wastewater that endangered corals just offshore little over 18 months ago.

The hunt for a dirty offender then was a nothing more than a red herring, if a red herring could survive the state of the beach water at that time with the deluge of filth plainly identified as coming from the Pak Bang Canal at the southern end of Patong – after it passes the town’s sole wastewater-treatment plant. The hunt for a dirty offender last week was nothing more.

For those yet to know, Pak Bang Canal is privy to receiving the heft of wastewater from all the accommodation establishments in Patong, large hotels and small guesthouses alike, along with any business not connected to the still-growing network of public drains.

No one has ever challenged, tested or publicly admitted the state of the canal water before it reaches the wastewater treatment plant as it meanders throughout the town, and past Patong Hospital.

At B10,000, the fine is nothing more than a slap on the wrist, and a shrewd move by the municipality. It’s enough to be seen to be doing something about the wastewater problem in Patong, but not enough to warrant being contested in court. In monetary terms, it amounts to nothing more than a handful of high-end brunches. Keep in mind that in comparison, under environmental laws, any persons found smoking on Patong Beach faces up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000.

The Phuket News is not excusing the resort for its impact on the environment, though the immediate problem was rectified as quickly as possible and the resort has yet to pass another inspection to ensure its wastewater-treatment capabilities are adequate.

But if Patong officials wanted to get serious about stemming the flow of untreated wastewater into the Patong Bay, they could easily start at one end of the town and slowly work their way to the other and fine each offending business and property owner for the same – and clean up, literally.