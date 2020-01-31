THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: For a bunch of brunches

Phuket Opinion: For a bunch of brunches

PHUKET: The recent move by Patong Municipality last week to fine a resort just south of the major resort town for releasing untreated wastewater into a public drain does come with some misgivings. To be clear about one thing: it wasn’t a B10,000 fine for releasing untreated wastewater, it was a B10,000 fine for being caught.

opiniontourismpollutionenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 February 2020, 09:00AM

The outlet pipe that flows onto Merlin Beach, south of Patong. Photo: PR Dept

The outlet pipe that flows onto Merlin Beach, south of Patong. Photo: PR Dept

There is no way that the one resort, even with three large accommodation buildings, is the only offender in town, and it’s no secret that Patong officials have been hunting for a wasterwater-releasing culprit in that neck of the woods for some time, including trying find someone to blame for the deluge of wastewater that endangered corals just offshore little over 18 months ago.

The hunt for a dirty offender then was a nothing more than a red herring, if a red herring could survive the state of the beach water at that time with the deluge of filth plainly identified as coming from the Pak Bang Canal at the southern end of Patong – after it passes the town’s sole wastewater-treatment plant. The hunt for a dirty offender last week was nothing more.

For those yet to know, Pak Bang Canal is privy to receiving the heft of wastewater from all the accommodation establishments in Patong, large hotels and small guesthouses alike, along with any business not connected to the still-growing network of public drains.

No one has ever challenged, tested or publicly admitted the state of the canal water before it reaches the wastewater treatment plant as it meanders throughout the town, and past Patong Hospital.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

At B10,000, the fine is nothing more than a slap on the wrist, and a shrewd move by the municipality. It’s enough to be seen to be doing something about the wastewater problem in Patong, but not enough to warrant being contested in court. In monetary terms, it amounts to nothing more than a handful of high-end brunches. Keep in mind that in comparison, under environmental laws, any persons found smoking on Patong Beach faces up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000.

The Phuket News is not excusing the resort for its impact on the environment, though the immediate problem was rectified as quickly as possible and the resort has yet to pass another inspection to ensure its wastewater-treatment capabilities are adequate.

But if Patong officials wanted to get serious about stemming the flow of untreated wastewater into the Patong Bay, they could easily start at one end of the town and slowly work their way to the other and fine each offending business and property owner for the same – and clean up, literally.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Philippines reports first virus death outside China
Khao Lak stands apart
Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach
China’s isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259
China virus hits Phuket tourism
Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post
Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging
Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket
Three suspects arrested in Phuket drug raids
China virus toll passes 250 as travel curbs tightened
Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus
New era for divided Britain as it leaves EU
Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control
PHUKEt XTRA: VIDEO: International emergency declared over virus! Escaped giraffe found dead? || January 31

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

@Timothy. Do you have a reading weakness ? Where did I declare that this virus isn't something t...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

@goldwing. Any proof for your accusations/speculations ? If not,then your comment is pure moronic tr...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

Wrong news. Stating 'first' case of local transmission, making it looks like it is a isolate...(Read More)

Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control

...(CNN).. Experts say 'no doubt' that coronavirus spreads before symptoms show... In that ...(Read More)

Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control

When Phuket high ranking Officials call 'Don't Panic', it is about panic among themselve...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Er, that's Ms. please, as I do not prescribe to notions of marital status as a title- but only ...(Read More)

Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

Meanwhile, a certain "Uncensored Expat " FB group allows posts telling people I attack Tha...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

From friends in China I heard the spreading of Lock Down there over larger parts of China has sudden...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Face it, tourist income year 2020 is over. The chinese travel ban will remain some time, even get m...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

No water shortage, so why this. Cherngtalay local municipality who currently supplies piped in wate...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 