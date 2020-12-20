BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: First wave

Phuket Opinion: First wave

PHUKET: Phuket marked a historic milestone this week as the first international tourists to land at Phuket International Airport since the COVID-19 ban on inbound international flights was brought into effect in April arrived on Friday (Dec 18).

opinionCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 December 2020, 09:00AM

The first international tourists to land at Phuket International Airport in eight months wait to be processed on Friday (Dec 18). Photo: AoT Phuket

The first international tourists to land at Phuket International Airport in eight months wait to be processed on Friday (Dec 18). Photo: AoT Phuket

Although there were only 25 foreign tourists on the flight, the new arrivals marked that the door is now open to tourists to stay in Phuket without serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Bangkok. They can do it in Phuket instead.

The arrivals also marked good news for all the hotels in Phuket that have spent the money and foregone domestic-tourist guests so they could serve as Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) venues. Many have these hotels have waited months for Bangkok to allow them to receive guests. Phuket currently has 21 hotels approved to operate as ALQs, offering 2,554 rooms for new arrivals to the island.

The milestone also marked the end of the hypocrisy of Bangkok officials months ago approving Phuket airport to process new arrivals, but forcing all tourists arriving in the country to serve their mandatory quarantine in the capital.

Whether or not tourists actually decide to come to Phuket or not is another matter entirely. As already recognised, the cost of travelling to Phuket for a holiday remains prohibitive for the many around the world, especially during the current global economic climate.

The 14-day quarantine remains a key issue, as pointed by leading tourism figures and even admitted by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which last month announced it was considering reducing the 14-day quarantine to 10 days, or even possibly to seven days.

The outbreak in Samut Sakhon, just outside of Bangkok, is now another factor that will play on the minds of potential tourists and the health officials currently playing a major role in running the country.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Yet, here rises an opportunity for Phuket over one simple fact: Phuket is an island. Thai administrators in Bangkok like to play on this both ways as and when it they think it best suits them. When they want to promote tourism, they call Phuket an island; when they want to talk about implementing policy, they decide to use the word province and make sure that the language used is inclusive as if to make sure everyone has the understanding the Phuket is inseparable from the rest of the country.

However, just as the policy to roll out local lockdowns where outbreaks are identified, such as in Samut Sakhon right now, aims to protect the rest of the country from infections, the same applies in reverse. Phuket can have its tourists without affecting anyone else.

As Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Thanit Sermkaew has already explained, any outbreaks in Phuket will see localised lockdowns rolled out to contain the spread. On that, we can very sure that if Phuket suffered an islandwide outbreak that officials will soon see the whole island locked off from the country again.

So at this stage Thai officials recognise that Phuket could be shut off from the rest of the country to prevent any COVID infections from reaching the mainland, but do not want to recognise that the same thinking allows Phuket to receive international tourists without risking them to any potential exposure to those infected elsewhere.

Let’s see how long it takes for that penny to drop.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket people have their say in local election
E-banking scams take new guise
First local election in six years underway
Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found
Baby turtles hatch, new nest found in Phang Nga
Migrants likely spread bug, says Anutin
High hopes for 5G to broaden Phuket’s economic base
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kata condo land deed illegal! 1st local elections in 6 years this weekend! || December 18
First post-lockdown tourists land at Phuket airport
MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners
Tour boat sought for damaging protected corals near Phi Phi
Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans
New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket
US Navy to be ‘more assertive’ in countering China in Pacific
Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

 

Phuket community
WHO praises Thailand for tackling bug

Yes, good old DEK, the leader of the lunatic fraction on PN. Wonder what he now will say to the 500 ...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

Round up all the migrant workers, those found to be illegal should be deported and those employing t...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

Johnc...rubbish. It's his job as the Chairman of the House of Law, Justice and Human Rights Comm...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

@Emp: vaccine is useless in this regard. It protects you from getting severe covid infection, you ma...(Read More)

New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

Chief Somwang says it: 'On Phuket we have ground-level U-turns and traffic islands with trees an...(Read More)

First post-lockdown tourists land at Phuket airport

25 in and 62 out. ...(Read More)

Migrants likely spread bug, says Anutin

Well, he would say that, wouldn't he?...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

And of course, jor12 ignores the fact that "seven out of eight Constitutional Court judges rule...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

MP Sira is exactly what is lacking in Thai government...someone with integrity that is sick of the c...(Read More)

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

Owners, knowing they were wrong/acting criminal, as well all Government officials involved should be...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand

 