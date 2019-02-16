THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

PHUKET: The news of the “new” immigration requirements for foreigners staying in the country on retirement visas – technically “permits-to-stay” – breaking late last month sent shivers throughout the expat community across the country.

opinionimmigration
By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 February 2019, 09:00AM

Phuket Immigration is making the effort to get the right information out in English. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Phuket Immigration is making the effort to get the right information out in English. Photo: Phuket Immigration

However, as pointed out in our page 1 story this week (see here), that wave of fear was mostly over misconceptions of what has actually changed. The short answer is “nothing, except the B400,000 minimum balance required in a Thai bank account throughout the year.”

If that is what hangs in the balance for foreign retirees to stay in Thailand, they really should be considering their options.

Keep in mind that this “new” minimum is for a segment of the population for which healthcare is a must, and that the B800,000 total annual monies in hand requirement hasn’t changed. Some people may need to reorganise how they receive their monies from abroad, but that’s about it.

Spreading the fear were some online reports that did not include the “magic combo” of B400,000 held in a Thai bank plus monies received totalling at least B800,000 in the year, as well as some online polls that even reported the perceptions of people not even affected by the retirement rules saying that they expected many expat retirees in Thailand to be affected by the rule “change”.

Answers and clarity we need. Fear we can do without.

For that we praise Col Acheep and Phuket Immigration for their openness and willingness to clarify and explain the best that they understand of the “new” rules.

Also praise to Phuket Immigration for appreciating that although this is Thailand and that quite rightly all rules, laws and regulations are written in Thai, the correct explanation of any such changes must come in English for the international community to understand.

Many public offices throughout the country can learn a great deal from this attitude.

What we would call for is that any foreigners facing the reality of leaving the country because of this new requirement be given a respectful period of time to make the necessary arrangements to leave their new home.

After all, it was Thailand who invited them to come and enjoy their golden years in the Kingdom. It would be a deep disappointment if ample notice – and a thank you – were not forthcoming for those who had faith in enjoying their retirement here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!
Phuket Opinion: The long, long learning curve
Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons
Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress
Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience
Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury
Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?
Brexit Poll: Should the UK remain in the EU, or leave? A Phuket Perspective
Phuket Opinion: Scoping change with a 2020 vision
EDITORIAL: Persecuting the persecuted in the 'land of the free'
EDITORIAL: Tracking you down... for safety!
Phuket Opinion: As easy as 1, 2, 3…
Opinion: Shouldering the burden of Asia’s persecuted
Poll: Which Phuket government office deserves kudos the most in 2014?

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Maybe best to stop eating, breathing or drinking here.Could be all contaminated.How about relocating...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Well, what I red about that "grandfather rules" for the 55-60 and 60 above groups is actua...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

All communities/Orbor Tor's on Phuket should follow this initiative immediately! Go for a contin...(Read More)

Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Looks like someone still didn't do his own research as recommended by me on 14.February when the...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

There are only 4 countries that do not fill out pension letters anymore, so after Phuket Immigration...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Good bye Thailand, Hello Cambodia...(Read More)

Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Hope European Community, Australia, USA, etc. put a immediate ban on thai farming products. Let the ...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Clear as mud then ! ...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

When a person gets "the bends" it is essential he gets in a decompression chamber ASAP! P...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier not daily checking the boats with scuba dive equipment havi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation

 