THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test

PHUKET: The water at Patong Beach this week turned green again. This time they called it “seaweed”, just like they did more than 10 years ago.

opinionpatongtourismpollutionmarineenvironmentnatural-resourceshealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 January 2019, 09:00AM

The annual ’bloom’ at Patong Beach this year was called ’seaweed’. Photo: Patong Municipality

The annual ’bloom’ at Patong Beach this year was called ’seaweed’. Photo: Patong Municipality

There was nothing any officials could do to disguise this week’s recurrence of the annual “bloom”, when there is no surly southwest monsoon to flush the bay out. There it was being washed ashore in a great mass for all to see.

Dr Jiraporn Charoenvattanaporn, a marine biologist who specialises in the study of phytoplankton diversity and red tide phenomena at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC), said plainly that the “seaweed” was pulled from its roots on the coastal seabed and washed up by strong waves. Only one problem with that: we’ve had no strong waves since Pabuk passed weeks ago.

There was no mention of algae, no mention of elevated levels of phospherous and nitrogen – as if to blind us with science that we don’t know what feces breaks down into once in water – and certainly no mention of the filthy Pak Bang Canal that runs through the town and empties into Patong Bay at the southern end of the beach, right where the “seaweed” was found.

Dear Dr Jiraporn, it’s not the seaweed that we’re worried about – it’s the state of the water that prompted the “seaweed” to flourish. In a country full of farmers, everyone knows what helps a plant to grow.

QSI International School Phuket

We do feel sorry for Dr Jiraporn though, to put her credentials publicly on the line for the sake of others who refuse to stand up and be held accountable for at least being honest. It is not her place to stand up and explain why untreated wastewater continues to flow.

To wit, Patong Municipality, the Pollution Control Department, the local Environment office, the Marine Department, Patong Municipality or even the mighty Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) all have NEVER confirmed that the raw untreated sewage from the canal – which most hotels in the busy tourist town dump into – no longer flows into the bay.

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: World-class destinations have the same problems; it’s what they do about it that makes the difference. Only just last week Hawaii closed 10 beaches due to excessive bacteria found in the beach water there. That’s all it takes to actually do something about it: either having a conscience or a legally enforced duty of care.

We all know what is happening at Patong Beach and with all the hotels, guesthouses and other businesses that are dumping into the canal. Is just a modicum of honesty too much to ask for when confronting this issue?

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

GiGi | 27 January 2019 - 10:02:50 

Well written article. Just do something about it otherwise it will be very damaging to Phuket’s livelihoods .

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the road to ruin
Phuket Poll: How serious should the Patong Beach smoking ban be?
Phuket Opinion: The world is watching us
Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll
Phuket Opinion: Enough is enough
Phuket Opinion: Tis the season
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?
Phuket Opinion: Just passing through
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Phuket Opinion: So say the crowd?
Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police
Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain
Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test

Well written article. Just do something about it otherwise it will be very damaging to Phuket’s li...(Read More)

Resort faces charges over dead corals

..."All evidence ready for Chalong police".. Chalong Police? Ooooooh. We wait and se...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

These plywood, disposable boats have never been seaworthy much less safe. Thailand boat builders mus...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Every country in world has provisions for bail, regardless of the charge. The principle being that ...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Proff. K. Try living in the Sahara or Australia. What are your plans for the water situation? ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

C'mon K, P. gave a very constructive contribution. He contributed to your education.You could s...(Read More)

Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police

If this is true then they should definitely do what the Japanese do and have this scum-bags survivin...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

The name of the company was Andavaree. We booked through big tour Phuket. We was promised full refun...(Read More)

Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road

Posthusmously personal charges. I don't think so. Just the car insurance ( if he had any) can pa...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

I was on this boat that sank an it was hitting waves pritty hard going out to the first & secon...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
ZUMA Restaurant
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019

 