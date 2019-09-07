Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Dying for willful ignorance

Phuket Opinion: Dying for willful ignorance

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai’s revelation this week that island officials are to ask for a law to be drafted so that red “No Swimming” flags can be enforced to help prevent tourists from drowning at our beaches during the annual southwest monsoon was a real head-turner for a slew of reasons.

opinion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 September 2019, 09:00AM

A lifeguard watches over a boy playing along the shore at Patong Beach. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A lifeguard watches over a boy playing along the shore at Patong Beach. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

First, no new law is needed. Police, officials and even average citizens are already empowered to prevent a person from endangering themselves. Yet that authority does not extend to lifeguards. Maybe that’s worthy of consideration first.

Further, Mr Supoj thought it “strange” that “a lot of tourists” die at Freedom Beach – a comment noted after the body of Chinese tourist Yin Lei was found on Tuesday (Sept 3) after he was swept from a rock by a large wave there last Sunday.

Mr Supoj was the provincial official tasked with overseeing the body recovery efforts of Filipino tourists Angelo Cortez, 29, and Noah Ibay, 40, in July after they were swept away by strong surf there.

As with the death of Mr Yin, their deaths came amid a national weather warning and in both instances there were no lifeguards at the beach at the time they entered the water.

Perhaps by now that should have been brought to Mr Supoj’s attention, but right there might be exactly where the whole problem lies.

Phuket’s leading provincial officials either have no idea what is happening on our beaches, or they do know and just want to avoid taking any responsibility for it – no matter how many times they meet the families of those who died while on holiday here or tell envoys to their faces that serious steps are being taken for the safety of tourists.

Even Phuket’s provincial DDPM (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) officials have ditched any responsibility for keeping people alive at our beaches, instead choosing to dump that liability on local administrations.

That understanding comes despite a direct order from the Prime Minister as well the Minister of Interior and the Governor to take steps to ensure public safety during the weather warning in effect all last week, when Patong lifeguards rescued 17 tourists in one day alone.

And it comes while the same key office responsible for public safety from natural phenomenon knows that there are no lifeguards at Surin Beach.

You couldn’t come up with a better definition of culpability if you tried.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BCCT in Phuket: Sales expert reveals new way of doing business in new world
Phuket lucky licence plates up for auction
Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs
Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon
Myanmar national stabbed to death in Patong
Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics
Phuket’s Katathani resort land investigated amid The Peaks Residences condo row
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop in drug bust! 'Cryptocurrency Wizard' a fraud? Seeking World Heritage status! || September 6
Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam
Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5

 

Phuket community
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Is/was this government officer a employee of Khun Wiwat, the head of Phuket Marine Department? If so...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

It is funny, do readers realise that the longer the articles are about saying/explaining of thai Of...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Lets hope that as long the unneeded spaghetti of cables, sure more than 50% not in use/not removed ...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

Makro and Villa market shops are being a good example of not handing out plastic bags for long time ...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Water outage effects Patong already many years on daily base. Nothing new. Numerous are the number o...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Take down the scruffy, dangerous, often defunct power cables and give it a coat of paint. Then it mi...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

"30%... comes from mom-&-pop shops" which is why it's so good that Makro no longer...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Wow. "Parts of Patong"? the PWA don't even know where the water will be cut off? Thail...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Not even a little surprised that a Phuket government employee would be busted like this. Seems like...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 