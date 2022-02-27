BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

PHUKET: A handful of Russians and Ukrainians in Phuket have delivered the right message to the world in their stand against the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a stand that even Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha still has yet to take.

opinionviolencedeathpolitics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 February 2022, 09:00AM

United: Stop the war. Photo: @Irina_mermaid

United: Stop the war. Photo: @Irina_mermaid

The handful gathered at the famous sign at Patong Beach featuring the world “PHUKET” in various bright colours, while holding up signs to protest the war raging on in the heart of Ukraine.

While Phuket over the years has hosted hundreds of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians alike, not once has The Phuket News received a report of any physical altercation brought on by political differences. Strong arguments certainly, especially after 2014, but no violence. In Phuket, by happenstance or by choice, they stand united in peace.

Meanwhile, the lack of any recognition of the invasion directly by the Prime Minister is an embarrassment to the nation, and sets Prayut aside from all major world leaders in calling for an immediate cease to the hostilities and for Russian troops to withdraw. The same leaders he hopes to sit at the same table with.

Dr Suriya Chindawongse, the Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, on Wednesday (New York time) expressed to the United Nations support for a diplomatic solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, at that time calling it an “escalation of tension”.

So far, as far as the Royal Thai Government is concerned, that’s it – despite reports by state news agencies themselves calling the attack by Russian troops an “invasion”.

The same state news agencies have delivered more reports about the efforts to safely recover Thai nationals still in Ukraine at the time of the invasion – all 139 of them, according to official reports; other reports place the number at about 230.

EPL predictions

Even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to make clear its understanding of who is the aggressor in the dire situation unfolding in Ukraine. In its statement posted on Thursday (Feb 24), the day of the invasion, all it had to say was: “Thailand has been following developments in Ukraine. especially the escalation of tensions in Europe with great concern… We support ongoing efforts. to seek to resolve the situation peacefully through consultation.”

There have been no other statements since. The leading officials under the Royal Thai Government of PM Prayut may be hoping that they are being perceived as not taking a side, but instead they publicly appear as if they are blankly toeing the line laid down by Russian envoys.

The statement by Evgeny Tomikhin, Russian Ambassador to Thailand, issued yesterday set out exactly where the Russian Government wants the focus to be: on the Russian Army liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. His statement ignored the fact that Russian troops had advanced far beyond the stated intent of the incursion and were now openly attacking Kiev.

To Mr Tomikhin, that strategy may work in countries where news agencies are ordered to report only state news sources or else face prosecution while the government actively restricts posts on social media platforms, but it does not work in countries with greater freedoms, such as Thailand.

While Mr Tomikhin plies a strategy that worked in the last century and attempts to justify war by focussing on the past, the Russians and Ukrainians at Patong have it right. Any reason for aggression can always be justified by the past. In the modern world, war is the enemy. We stand with them.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 27 February 2022 - 13:19:48 

Not sure that it would represent anything more than lip service to anyone listening. But really, Thailand's voice on the world stage is all but zero, as everyone knows it is a self-serving military regime forged in dishonesty, corruption and cronyism. PM never wants to bite any hand that might feed him at some point... allegiance to nothing but self preservation, at any cost.

Timothy | 27 February 2022 - 11:48:18 

Even the Taliban sent a message to Putin asking him to stop hostilities. What is wrong with Prayut? Well, I guess he didn't see any problem with what was happening in Myanmar either, so no big surprise.

Kurt | 27 February 2022 - 10:23:06 

Is it a surprise that Gen Prayut and his army friends not take a stand? That  is Thai. And these old trained army barrack career people with now calcified brains have nothing with democracy. They only understand 'power-play'.  Gen Prayut proofs that always during his contact with the press, it irritates him. Total absence of understanding that he has to serve the people.

Fascinated | 27 February 2022 - 09:40:05 

Would one expect anything else from the 'PM'. His is well known for fence sitting. He's not going to bite the hand that feeds the system with 'high spending, high quality' tourists now, is he? he and Vlad are cut from the same cloth anyway.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms
Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat
Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya
Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down
Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death
NATO deploys response units to bolster defenses
Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Endemic’ shift by June? Phuket in-school exams allowed || February 25
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta
Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Not sure that it would represent anything more than lip service to anyone listening. But really, Tha...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Christy - I did not say Russia was in the right!! I compared her current behavior to the US behavio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Even the Taliban sent a message to Putin asking him to stop hostilities. What is wrong with Prayut? ...(Read More)

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

Is this again a 'publicity collecting doing', of course with photos ? Showing a bit doings,...(Read More)

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

Survival bags for high-risk cases in self-isolation at home. What about the patients in self-isolati...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

I agree with Kurt, the RTP should be enforcing the 11pm bar closing time as per the order of the Go...(Read More)

Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya

Strange happening. A unlicensed boat man, departing with boat without proper working toilet ( agains...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Is it a surprise that Gen Prayut and his army friends not take a stand? That is Thai. And these old...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

Corrected: Well, we all know is is the local mafia that governs Phuket. Including RTP officers in ki...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Would one expect anything else from the 'PM'. His is well known for fence sitting. He's ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 