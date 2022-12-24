British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

PHUKET: The rains have finally stopped, the sky has cleared and more than 200,000 people have arrived from afar this month to enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities on Phuket, the island’s so-called ’tourism high season’.

opiniontourismculturealcoholtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2022, 09:00AM

Thai children receive gifts at a Christmas event held by Chalong Municipality. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Thai children receive gifts at a Christmas event held by Chalong Municipality. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Many of them are taking to the beaches to soak up the sun as the island experiences daily high temperatures of 32-33°C, while the nights bring – for locals, brisk – overnight lows of 24°C.

The increasing number of tourist arrivals on Phuket has been much welcomed news for business operators, especially in the wake of the past two years. Not so much so for island residents who up until the past few months have had the island all to themselves. Complaints of culture clash abound, testing patience, with some arrivals bringing their own bad behaviour with them.

Yet the turnout of foreigners at the blood donation drive at Central Floresta this week highlighted the spirit of giving, with foreigners hailing from many and varied countries turning up literally to give blood to help a fellow human being.

The event cannot be easily dismissed as self-serving as a drive for Rh-negative blood, more commonly needed by foreigners invovled in accidents. The people who turned up to give have no idea who their blood will help keep alive. The number and variety of nationalities involved was an excellent example of what most foeigners here want the island to be: a safe haven for all.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

In Phuket, observing Christmas is not a religious duty. Many Thais join the festivities in the spirit of giving – something that so many Thais excel at. Municipalities and community groups across the island are also celebrating the season.

But celebrating Christmas the spirit on the paradise island of Phuket does not come without its dangers, post-party drunk driving foremost among them. The island’s roads are dangerous enough with dangerous drivers speeding, cutting across lanes, ignoring trafic signals and tourists not familiar with the roads – and other driving habits on the island – riding motorbikes for the first time.

There is no excuse for drunk driving. Stay where you are, stay at a cheap hotel nearby, have a sober friend drive you home or take a taxi. Most areas in Phuket now finally have taxi options where passengers are no longer held to ransom by cartels with exclusive rights to fares in specific area.

Christmas parties, brunches and other events are being held all across the island to mark the special day. From all of us here at The Phuket News, we wish one and all a safe, and very merry Christmas.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok
Tuhao’s wife faces money-laundering charges
HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found
Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival
New Year celebrations in Phuket, nationwide not cancelled yet, officials say
Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery
No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tributes pour in for 3-year-old organ donor, Attacker outside school surrenders || December 23
New Year alcohol measures stay
Enforcement of anti-smoking laws to be ramped up in Phuket
Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’
Phuket girl, 3 years old, honoured as organ donor

 

Phuket community
On Campus: A celebration of learning

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up t...(Read More)

No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Phuket gets almost all its money from the tourism industry. Phuket plans a big fireworks show away ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Thailand's medical business makes big money from traffic accidents which explains why there is n...(Read More)

Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery

I know of eight people who have arrived in Phuket in the past two days who are friends and family of...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Better revamp the religious belief that all is fated and you were meant to kill or maim that scoo...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

BS as usual, there were at least 3 in Kamala yesterday. Lies, lies and more lies....(Read More)

New Year alcohol measures stay

The slogan "drink don't drive" can easily be seen as promoting the drinking of more al...(Read More)

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Ridiculous!! What about the rest of the island? And the rest of the country for that matter. Or is S...(Read More)

Foreigners answer call for blood donations

Typical! Why are the 'donors' not made to wear face masks like the Thai staff attending them...(Read More)

Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’

The English level of Phuket locals has not noticeably improved in recent years. Go to Bangkok and ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 