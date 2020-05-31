BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

PHUKET: At this stage Phuket officials have very little reason to keep the beaches closed. Phang Nga just to the north of Phuket never closed their beaches all throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, and all beaches in Pattaya, including Jomtien, can reopen from tomorrow (June 1).

opinionCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 May 2020, 09:00AM

Closed for COVID, but the warning for rip currents still stands at Karon beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Closed for COVID, but the warning for rip currents still stands at Karon beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In explaining the latest round, Phase 3, of the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Friday (May 29) explained very clearly: “This is the general principle the general foundation of the relaxed measures from the central government. Each province would take this as a general guideline, but then each province around the country will take precedence when they have these their own specific local measures as well, which of course would be tighter than the general national guidelines.”

Our local officials have taken a very oblique understanding of how the lifting of the lockdown provisions are to be regulated. In implementing the lockdown provisions, our provincial government issued specific provincial orders to make sure they were to be applied in Phuket, as Mr Natapanu explained.

Specifically, the ban on any unauthorised persons visiting any beaches in Phuket was publicly announced after 8pm on Mar 28. The order became effective immediately, and was worded to remain in effect until at least April 10.

Since that order, and the other initial provincial lockdown orders, were issued, our provincial government has issued orders extending lockdown restrictions in Phuket – but has not publicly issued a single order lifting any restriction. Not one.

Instead, our local provincial officials hide behind the national announcements made in Bangkok. They literally post nothing more than copies of the orders published in the Royal Gazette, which each time stipulate that the businesses and activities listed in the order “may” resume. Correctly, the national order leaves the final decision to local authorities, again just as Mr Natapanu explained.

For some reason the powers that be in Phuket have failed to grasp that simple understanding. 

As Mr Natapanu pointed out very clearly, provincial orders override any national announcements if the local regulation is more stringent in preventing the spread of the virus. 

And so, with the restrictions lifted so far, all the reopenings that have taken place across Phuket since May 17 have been under the assumption that the Bangkok order applies. Whether it does or not is a ridiculous legal loophole. A technicality for sure, no one really cares until authorities actually take action against someone for breach of a health regulation issued under the Emergency Decree, even if Bangkok has approved the activity. Fun stuff.

It is difficult to believe that any of the persons in Phuket involved in this level of obscurity graduated in any form of public administration training. Decent governments attempt to engage in a dialogue with the people. In Phuket, the monologue has been appalling.

As of tomorrow, at least according to Bangkok, fitness centres, sports training centres and even massage centres will be allowed to reopen. Yes, massage centres where therapists even literally lay their hands on clients. Even cinemas will be allowed to reopen, where up to 200 people will be allowed to sit in the same room barely metres away from each other, breathing the same air, but not allowed to consume drink or eat popcorn.

The situation is starting to become farcical at best, while officials continue to bleat that all people must follow the ‘new normal’ health guidelines.

How can anyone justify that walking, standing or sitting on a beach is COVID unsafe while cinemas and massages are deemed less of a threat is beyond anyone’s guess.

If anything is dangerous at the beaches right now, it is the return of the rip currents that arrive with the annual southwest monsoon, which is making its presence felt along the west coast this weekend.

As simply as we can put it: open the beaches (and enforce all the anti-COVID health regulations) and make it illegal to go in the water – for now.

How difficult is that?

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 31 May 2020 - 10:15:34 

Why make it illegal to enter the water? In the US and Australia, most places have done the opposite...banned gathering on the beach, but allowed water activities. Go do your SUP, swimming, surfing...then leave...no hanging around the beach or parking lots.  And thanks for pointing out the fact that the officials making these foolish decisions have about "0" understanding of public admini...

Kurt | 31 May 2020 - 10:11:57 

...Phuket government just trains her inhabitants to become better make sheep. It is all obvious dumb power play by people who now have the time of their life to play authority, something they actually not have naturally in themselves.

Kurt | 31 May 2020 - 10:08:21 

As usual, a good piece of 'Opinion'.  The idiotisme of local government ruling in many cases very well illuminated. Can sit 2 hours in a cinema, but having a coke or popcorn with you ..Can not!. Nonsense. Open air restaurants ok, but a glass of wine? Can not. Nonsense. Phuket beaches still closed, this projected on beaches elswhere,..Nonsense. Phuket Government just train her inabitants .....

Pascale | 31 May 2020 - 10:04:48 

I agree !  Open the beach, Mr.Governor ! And hopefully at Phase 4(middle of June} we will be allowed to have alcoholic drinks at restaurants and bars !

jamstock | 31 May 2020 - 10:03:23 

I agree with this, but why make it illegal to go in the water? Going in the water will not impact the spread of Covid, and rip currents have never made it illegal to swim in the past.

Dave_C | 31 May 2020 - 10:02:02 

I don't think they would even know how to translate your commentary yet absorb it.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 31 May 2020 - 09:55:16 

Thank you. I hope our most honored Governor reads this and understands that the beach is why we live and spend our money in Phuket.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two dead as truck hits power pole
Group demands help for troubled THAI customers
Last two COVID patients at Phuket ‘field hospital’ go home
Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day
Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine
Heavy downpours drench Phuket
Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital
Cinemas reopen with strict anti-virus provisions
Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?
THAI flights put on hold until July
Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More openings for Monday, beaches still closed! Rawai volunteers for needy! || May 29
Turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Yanui

 

Phuket community
THAI flights put on hold until July

Good advice: Lay off now 5000 staff, may be more later. Trim the THAI fleet in number of operation...(Read More)

THAI flights put on hold until July

@kaaskopp, read who are the new board members ( hope in anxious days) and that one ex minister who t...(Read More)

Heavy downpours drench Phuket

Clearly they didn't enlarge the drains etc. to keep the whinger busy.Same with all other upgrade...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

Why make it illegal to enter the water? In the US and Australia, most places have done the opposite....(Read More)

Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand. Perhap the DSI should investigate how and why this area goes u...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

...Phuket government just trains her inhabitants to become better make sheep. It is all obvious dumb...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

As usual, a good piece of 'Opinion'. The idiotisme of local government ruling in many cases...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

I agree ! Open the beach, Mr.Governor ! And hopefully at Phase 4(middle of June} we will be allowed...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

I agree with this, but why make it illegal to go in the water? Going in the water will not impact th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

I don't think they would even know how to translate your commentary yet absorb it....(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential

 