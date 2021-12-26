BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

PHUKET: Phuket’s hopes of kicking off its tourism recovery for a high season took a serious hit this week as the Test & Go scheme was suspended, yet hopes are high that the move will be short lived as Omicron becomes increasingly understood as far less deadly than its predecessors.

opinionCOVID-19healthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 December 2021, 10:00AM

An officer from the Social Welfare Division of Patong Municipality approaches a homeless person in Patong so that he could be provided assistance. Photo: Patong Municipality

An officer from the Social Welfare Division of Patong Municipality approaches a homeless person in Patong so that he could be provided assistance. Photo: Patong Municipality

The announcement on Tuesday that the Test & Go scheme had been suspended was followed by what has become the traditional shambles in explaining exactly what had changed and exactly who were affected.

It took a day to clarify that of the 200,000 who had already been approved to enter Thailand through the Test & Go Scheme, actually 110,000 had been approved and a further 90,000 had applied but had yet to be approved. Getting such a simple number wrong probably tells everyone all they need to know about how well the Thailand Pass system is working, or worse, about those operating it.

Even 48 hours after the announcement the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was still explaining on its website that the second RT-PCR test now mandated on Day 5-6 of any persons still allowed into the country would be by antigen test kit (ATK). That has now been fixed. (See here.)

Yet, it has to be said, the clarifications came relatively quickly compared with previous efforts.

One thing the central government got right was keeping the Phuket Sandbox open. It would have beggared belief that shortsightedness or a lack of understanding of their own protocols would have overlooked that this system was launched in response to much more dangerous variants of the virus. It works, keep it going.

Leading Phuket tourism figures were quick to praise the government for this move, and rightly so. Bangkok needs to know that while all the gloss looks pretty, showing tourists returning, people on beaches and even traffic starting to return to the island, much of the tourism recovery so far has not reached most of the people on the island.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Eveen Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri is finding himself caught up in at-odds situations exemplifying the exact state of affairs right now.

He attended the fireworks-studded grand opening of the Roi Nhat Yod Dai food festival on Patong Beach last Saturday night with a brave face welcoming an event to draw more tourists to the town, then joined teams from the Social Welfare Division of Patong Municipality in providing assistance – and shelter – to homeless people living in abandoned buildings in Patong six days later, on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, private efforts to provide assistance to people in need during this season of giving are continuing.

The suspension of the Test & Go scheme is to be reviewed on Jan 4, only nine days from now, and many people’s hopes are riding on the suspension being called off. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul noted on Friday, “I also want to ask people to avoid panicking as long as the information from the Department of Disease Control [DDC] shows Omicron has much less severe symptoms than Delta.”

He may be only echoing what Thailand has learned from abroad, as Europe and especially the UK are doing much of the real-world research on the actual effects Omicron is having on those infected, but so far he is not wrong. While the likes of France and Germany have again nearly shut down, even the UK with its record-setting figures of infections is starting to treat Omicron as a threat to the economy, not to life.

In Phuket, we may have some tourists now, but we still need what we can get. A realistic understanding of Omicron would go a long way to alleviating much fear, and financial hardship, for those living on the island.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 December 2021 - 12:03:26 

...That period of time makes sense to analyse coming Omicron developments.  Also after 20 January Sinapore will continue limiting traveler inflow. A wise thing to do.

Kurt | 26 December 2021 - 11:54:48 

A just 2.5 week suspension of 'Test & Go' is to short to analyse the effect of that decision. Is just a cosmetic show thing. Omicron will arrive by 'Sandbox'. Anyway, the Kalasin area will spread Omicron well, also on Phuket, as many Phuket hotel workers retuen now from Kalassin homes. Singapore like wise çloses up till 20 January. That period ot time makes sense to analyse co...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested
Man held for B500m crypto scam
Kalasin pub cluster expands
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no new deaths
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron
Sea turtles return to Thailand’s shores during pandemic
Phuket arrivals must now complete health form before leaving plane
Phuket Governor offers blessings for New Year
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis listing sought, Tracking apps blamed, Phuket NYE alcohol plans || December 24
Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations
WHO Thailand urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 jabs
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

 

Phuket community
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

The best vaccine is the one you can get. Has anyone other than Hi-So Thais gotten anything other th...(Read More)

Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Thank you for spearheading an effort to transition this island into a livable, sustainable home and...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

@christysweet Yet, you still choose to live here, even though you would like Thailand to be a carbo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

...That period of time makes sense to analyse coming Omicron developments. Also after 20 January Si...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

A just 2.5 week suspension of 'Test & Go' is to short to analyse the effect of that deci...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger

Inspection of several 'risk points', well-known for road-accident black spots. Why are these...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

In Europe the scientific thoughts are that 3x Pfizer, or 3x Moderna jabs are better than A-Z. Even p...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

@agogohome, Well, perhaps the reason foreigners that received 2 A-Z vaccinations are 'not allowe...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Flu vaccines are for Type B influenza, Omicron is a corona type virus so that vaccine will have no e...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Lots of insults, slurs and false innuendo from people who use fake names and suck badly at debating....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions

 