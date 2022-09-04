Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

PHUKET: Even despite the flooding in areas across northern Phuket this week, many people on the island have good reason to believe that brighter days are coming.

opiniontourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 September 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Among the key indicators that tourism recovery in actual numbers is on the horizon is the announcement by Phuket FantaSea CEO Kittikorn Kewkacha that the popular theme park, which although not to everyone’s liking has proved popular for two decades, will re-open on Sept 20.

It is by no coincidence that the reopening is to come just 10 days before COVID-19 is to be finally declared endemic in Thailand, and by no coincidence that Mr Kittikorn has overseen the spending of B6.6 billion in creating a new area of the park for visitors to meet that deadline.

In this, Mr Kittikorn has delivered on the one thing that many top-flight tourism officials seem to have forgotten. Instead of just begging people to come back and enjoy the Phuket of pre-COVID days – or just revisit to see what we look like now with 60% of hotels on the island still yet to re-open – Mr Kittikorn has given people a reason to revisit the theme park even if for nothing more than to check out the new area, ‘Carnival World’, which alone covers more than 100 rai.

The timing of the reopening also comes as the tourism airlift to Phuket is finally seeing the announcement of, or actual launch of, a slew of scheduled flights helping to boost tourism, all coinciding with the fast-approaching Oct 1 deadline.

Cancelling of Test & Go saw daily arrivals of tourists sneak above 4,000, where the figure remains, but the re-designation of COVID-19, and even maybe finally the end of the emergency decree, on Oct 1 may well have the result many people have been waiting for.

As recently reported, Vietnam Airlines has relaunched its direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket and Firefly Airlines after two years has resumed its service between Phuket and Penang, with four direct flights a week, and Korean Air will launch four direct flights from Seoul  to Phuket starting Oct 1.

Phuket Property

Looking further down the track, AirAsia X last week announced it will be resuming direct flights from Melbourne and Sydney from Dec 1 and Dec 2, respectively. Initial promotion fares are touted at just nuder B6,000 one way.

The announcement was so much welcomed that Australian Ambassador to Thailand Dr Angela Macdonald joined the announcement, standing alongside Thai AirAsia X Acting CEO Tassapon Bijleveld. Historically, 20% of all Australian arrivals in Bangkok make their way to Phuket.

Smelling an opportunity before that, Air Asia X will start flying directly from Tiblisi, Georgia, to Bangkok from Oct 8. Georgia itself has never been a major source market for Phuket, but it is geographically located right “next door” to two other main source markets that currently are unable to fly Phuket.

More announcements of flight services to Phuket are expected as Oct 1 approaches. As said by every major figure involved in tourism, no one is expecting an instant return to the volume of tourists Phuket experienced in the years immediately preceding the pandemic. The global economic situation has seen to that. But the increased airlift will bring more tourists to our island. As simple as it gets, without these flights tourists simply cannot get here.

All this bodes well for a brighter outlook for many people on the island who have suffered heavily under the banner of COVID-19. The future is bright, but much work still lies ahead. We need to step up our efforts to keep our island clean, and work harder on making sure that our illustrious taxi drivers give tourists a better impression to carry home with them, if their experienced has not already been posted all over the internet.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin
Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 23
Fuel leak sees launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket scrubbed again
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
Disaster officials on flood standby
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion
Creditors okay revised THAI rehab plan
Minimum wage hike to have little effect in Phuket, say business figures

 

Phuket community
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Let me fix that news for you. YOU ARE ALL MAFIA, including airports and every other taxi queue acros...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

Nothing new here. Have read hundreds of stories like this over the years here and nothing ever chang...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

khun Ekachai raged against independent taxidrivers who get connected by clients through app. Not leg...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Thugs, just thugs. Lets not beat about the bush. if there is one area of the economy that has suffe...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Aha, some info released about Phuket taxi mafiose by theselve. Question: Who hands out a B2000 fine ...(Read More)

Disaster officials on flood standby

Ordered 'flood standby & monitoring'. And further? Watch it passively until it's ove...(Read More)

Night venues seeking longer hours

@megamind - They offered the police mafia a concession that allows them to charge farang 2,000 baht ...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

I don't know about Bangkok, but, does this mean Phuket will hire a police to actually enforce th...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

They're all mafia. Khun Ekachai's rant verifies that he and his Rassada mafioso buddies want...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

I bet every low level cop in Phuket will be paying dearly for a spot on the Chalong and Patong polic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Cassia Phuket
Devas Lounge
The 8 Pool Villa
Blue Tree Phuket

 