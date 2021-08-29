The Phuket News
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

PHUKET: The outrageous killing of drug suspect in custody in Nakhon Sawan by suffocating him with plastic bags tied over his head this week has brought the spotlight yet again onto violent corrupt police in Thailand – and there is absolutely nothing new in how this latest despicable act is being treated to lead the public into believing that anything will be done to prevent similar abuses in the future.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 August 2021, 09:00AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

National Police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk’s statement that that the killing of 24-year-old Chiraphong Thanapat while being interrogated by no less than six officers under the direct command of Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, chief of Nakhon Sawan Police Station at the time, had “damaged the image of the Royal Thai Police” needs to be taken not with a pinch of salt, but a whole dose of them. The only way this incident can cause more damage to an image that has been blighted with corruption for decades is to lay down the principle the killing people in custody is a “no-no”.

Public perception was already out of the gate within hours of of Thitisan being presented at the national police headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday night with Thai social media abuzz with concerns that police were already working to protect their own. That public understanding of how the Royal Thai Police works did not come out of nowhere; that is exactly how people understand how the Royal Thai Police works.

Already the entire handling of the incident is collapsing into a debacle of incredulity, not including Thitisan’s own statements to the press – bar his claim that he did not intend to kill Chiraphong. How can you get any money from a suspect who’s dead?

The rest of the trumpeting that justice will be served is already falling on deaf ears. Why would a fugitive with a such financial means who is already at large surrender at will? Common perception has it that the deal has already been done.

As for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announcing that it will now investigate Thitisan’s finances is a little late, and comes after his luxury mansion and collection of elite luxury cars, giving him the nickname “Jo Ferrari”, were already well known. It’s as if the NACC and the Royal Thai Police are now saying they had no idea Thitisan was of such wealth, at this stage estimated to be upwards of B250 million. Believe that one if you want. Keep in mind that as a police colonel Thitisan’s monthly salary from the government was B40,000. Then again, extremely wealthy police colonels in Thailand are not exactly rare.

QSI International School Phuket

In case the upper echelons of lawmakers and law enforcement in the country are not aware, people are not holding their breath for justice to be served in this case. It’s just another despicable act by corrupt police who are nothing more than gangsters in uniform. That’s the perception.

What people are tired of is nothing being done to address police corruption. There is no reason this latest case will result in genuine reform, mostly because all the public has received this time, yet again, are assurances that reforms are underway. Those assurances came from the very same office that has had the past seven years to start tackling the problem.

This has been going on so long the “image problem” the Royal Thai Police has is that no one in an appropriate position of authority wants to implement real change simply because they either benefit from it or are powerless to do anything about it. With decades of history showing that this holds true regardless of which political players are in power, or who has been installed as the latest national police chief, speaks for itself.

There is no need to worry about the image of the Royal Thai Police when it comes any effort to counter corruption, simply because it couldn’t get much worse. In the meantime, the general public can rest assured in how easy it is to identify an honest cop in Thailand. He’s the poor one.

