PHUKET: The death of Matthew Pond, the News and Sports Editor here at The Phuket News, early last Thursday took its toll on the island’s community of long-standing expats.

opinion

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 December 2018, 09:00AM

Matthew Pond with his wife Marisa at The Village Coconut Island Resort last year.

Even in this age of the internet when web stats show plainly what people care about, the death of Matthew Pond was easily the biggest news having the most effect on people across Phuket this week.

After news of Matt’s death broke across the internet and social forums, calls and emails of condolences came flooding in. We sincerely thank you.

Matt arrived on the island “only” eight years ago, but in that time he had gained his standing as a person unto himself, yet open and friendly to all.

Beyond doubt, Matt was steadfast and true. He did what he wanted to do, and he did it his way, always the positive step forward and never to encroach on others’ misgivings. He just moved forward. This was whether he was working on news stories, being a loving father, playing a set at Vinyl Cafe – after all, he was also a DJ from London – or engaged in his love of sports.

Matt, as the tributes that have flowed since his death have plainly shown, easily and openly engaged with people from all walks of life. Even in his final act, he brought together so many different people across the island to show in plain evidence that this island does still have an expat community.

The funeral service on Monday, as is customary, was an incredibly sad affair, but that is not what Matt wanted. He wanted people to crank up the music and enjoy themselves – to of course remember him, but more importantly to remember what life was about, what it was to be valued for, and to make sure people remember to use their days wisely and make the most of what counts most – for them.

This is not postulation or speaking well of Matt’s best wishes. This is known plainly among those close to him. For this editor, this is exactly what Matt said during several conversations of joining the great hereafter.

For those who never knew Matt, this is the shining example we just lost. If we could all take just one page out of Matt Pond’s playbook on life, we would all be better off for it.