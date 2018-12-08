THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

PHUKET: The death of Matthew Pond, the News and Sports Editor here at The Phuket News, early last Thursday took its toll on the island’s community of long-standing expats.

opinion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 December 2018, 09:00AM

Matthew Pond with his wife Marisa at The Village Coconut Island Resort last year.

Matthew Pond with his wife Marisa at The Village Coconut Island Resort last year.

Even in this age of the internet when web stats show plainly what people care about, the death of Matthew Pond was easily the biggest news having the most effect on people across Phuket this week.

After news of Matt’s death broke across the internet and social forums, calls and emails of condolences came flooding in. We sincerely thank you.

Matt arrived on the island “only” eight years ago, but in that time he had gained his standing as a person unto himself, yet open and friendly to all.

Beyond doubt, Matt was steadfast and true. He did what he wanted to do, and he did it his way, always the positive step forward and never to encroach on others’ misgivings. He just moved forward. This was whether he was working on news stories, being a loving father, playing a set at Vinyl Cafe – after all, he was also a DJ from London – or engaged in his love of sports.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Matt, as the tributes that have flowed since his death have plainly shown, easily and openly engaged with people from all walks of life. Even in his final act, he brought together so many different people across the island to show in plain evidence that this island does still have an expat community.

The funeral service on Monday, as is customary, was an incredibly sad affair, but that is not what Matt wanted. He wanted people to crank up the music and enjoy themselves – to of course remember him, but more importantly to remember what life was about, what it was to be valued for, and to make sure people remember to use their days wisely and make the most of what counts most – for them.

This is not postulation or speaking well of Matt’s best wishes. This is known plainly among those close to him. For this editor, this is exactly what Matt said during several conversations of joining the great hereafter.

For those who never knew Matt, this is the shining example we just lost. If we could all take just one page out of Matt Pond’s playbook on life, we would all be better off for it.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Phuket Opinion: Bagging lip service
Phuket Opinion: Ride the wave
Phuket Opinion: Restoring confidence
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket Opinion: A question of faith
Phuket Opinion: For Palu, just give
Phuket Opinion: Stand up and be counted
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Phuket Opinion: Just passing through
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket Opinion: Losing your Ex-hibitions
Phuket Opinion: It’s called evolution
Phuket Opinion: Military uniforms for beach surf safety anyone?

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

...do you expect the RTP to announce all their next steps on here,including undercover investigation...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

...do you read your own comments ? First you say sugar cane from Africa or Cuba is cheaper than Thai...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

One could say Thailand is definitely the HUB for inequality, since they like to use that term so oft...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

And now? What is next RTP move to find out were all the drugs came from? Or is the case already clos...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Where were the fire fighters in protective clothes, helmets and masks? Was the smoke measured to de...(Read More)

Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup

Congratulations on their work, its essential that more people become aware of what they do with any ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

Another dip in Chinese arrivals expected....(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Such good advice...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Also new stuff: Not registering your guests with immigration can easily get one caught illegally re...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Bookings via Airbnb must be paid via Airbnb. Every Airbnb host's account has a permanent record ...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket

 