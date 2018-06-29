FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: A bookable offense

Mich Koh, head of public policy in Southeast Asia for Airbnb, and the global online giant’s regional team will meet with Thai officials next Tuesday (July 3) to discuss “tourism growth and how the company can help drive the sector here”.

opiniontourismpropertyeconomicscrimeThe Phuket News

Sunday 1 July 2018, 09:00AM

At what stage will officials learn that instant online direct bookings is already part of the modern world? Photo: Reisefreiheit

At what stage will officials learn that instant online direct bookings is already part of the modern world? Photo: Reisefreiheit

The outcome, if any, will be very interesting as the sector is seemingly impossible to regulate, and the current stance verges on impinging on the right of any property owner to allow guests to stay in their abode – notwithstanding that income tax be fully declared and paid.

In a world where people can click to accept terms and conditions and pay online by credit card, online bookings for individually owned accommodations today seem like a legitimate, obvious option. It is also very difficult to see what the Thai government might object to in allowing property owners to rent out their properties at daily rates.

If the issue is income tax, then target that aspect. If the IRS in America can use income tax to bring down Al Capone, there is no excuse for officials for failing to enforce those laws, especially in the internet age where computerised tracking makes enforcement so much easier.

QSI International School Phuket

Again, if the issue is construction quality of the abodes and serious concerns such as fire safety and ensuring that tourists will not unknowingly book themselves into a “slum condo”, then regulate those laws. Japan is currently rolling out its “minpaku” policy whereby property owners must register the premises to be rented out, which is indeed inspected for safety as well as aesthetics, and still holds the property owners liable for making sure all guests are registered with immigration, just as all hotels and landlords here in Thailand must do.

Worse, the oddity exists where the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) itself has been heavily promoting tourism to less developed destinations within the country – the same areas that are far less likely to have hotels. Instead, being less developed, such areas are much more likely to have only small venues that are exactly what Airbnb is designed to serve. Funnily enough, the TAT even heavily promotes that tourists enjoy “homestays” in such areas. How’s that for irony?

The only issue at stake that seems obvious is the revenue generated by an entirely new sector, and there’s no doubt the Thai government wants a slice of that pie – and in this day and age that can easily be rectified, and best so with Airbnb’s help.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
Phuket Opinion: Staking claims in paradise
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Opinion: Protecting the prize jewels
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the road to ruin
Phuket Opinion: In support of sane solutions
Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons
Phuket Opinion: What will it take?
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

 

Phuket community
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Mr Wiesel, mr Kurt just comment on articles, as invited. Mostly with suggestions/thoughts how to mak...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

Definition of “working” under the Decree No. 1 remained defined as “the use of physical streng...(Read More)

Divers progress in search for missing Thai kids

Red in foreign press that 3 rescue workers are electrocuted by cable works in the caves....(Read More)

Warm waters: Natural hot springs in Phang Nga make for a relaxing day trip away from the island

The usual one-sided and biased review we've come to expect here. One might even suspect the auth...(Read More)

Foreign tourists face strict curbs on driving into Thailand

It’s all about the money; these tourists likely buy cheap food in 7-11 and sleep in their RVs, so ...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

"we are bringing coral branches from mature corals at Yoong Island and planting them in Maya Ba...(Read More)

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

Well yes they have, as it forms the basis of the article. If they didn't you wouldn't know a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

@ Pauly44: Safe place for swimming in Monsun-Season is the swimmingpool in the Hotel or ressort. Bea...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

"make it seem like it is the tourists fault for trying to enjoy their beach vacation" ????...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible

was there any positive comment from Mr. Kurt??? Why you are here if everything is so bad??...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it

 