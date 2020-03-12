Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Open Bowls Singles Champion 2020

Phuket Open Bowls Singles Champion 2020

BOWLS: With the largest and possibly strongest field ever assembled of 24 bowlers from nine nations, it was always going to be a tough ask to be crowned this years Phuket Open Bowls Singles Champion 2020.

Bowls
By Robert Knight

Thursday 12 March 2020, 05:17PM

Ulf “Ue” Egersatad (left) being presented with his trophy by club owner Nid with losing finalist Stroud Dale (right). Photo: Rob Knight

Ulf “Ue” Egersatad (left) being presented with his trophy by club owner Nid with losing finalist Stroud Dale (right). Photo: Rob Knight

Nid presenting the plate to winner Judy Maunder with losing finalist Rob Knight (left). Photo: Rob Knight

Nid presenting the plate to winner Judy Maunder with losing finalist Rob Knight (left). Photo: Rob Knight

Ue (left) with the Phuket Open trophy and Judy Maunder (right) with the plate joined by bowls club owner Nid (middle). Photo: Rob Knight.

Ue (left) with the Phuket Open trophy and Judy Maunder (right) with the plate joined by bowls club owner Nid (middle). Photo: Rob Knight.

« »

That proved to be exactly the case on Tuesday (Mar 10). Not only would it be a test of skill and stamina but with such a large field and an initial set of “scroungers rounds” necessary to trim the field it was likely there would be some “favourites” (favourites on paper and in their own opinion!) who would be early casualties.

Somewhat predictably that proved to be the case but progressing through to the quarter-finals were George, Ue, Stroud, Ron, Pat, Peter, Glen and Rupert. No female representation in the quarters was somewhat of a surprise and four former winners of “majors” were also eliminated in the scrounger section.

Five of the quarter-finalists had never won a major before so the smart money was on either last year’s champ Peter Kuschel possibly going for a repeat victory, or serial finalist George Sasonov to emerge victorious.

As is possible with any cup/knockout competition, the shocks continued as the “rookie element” in the competition surprised their more experienced opponents and the semi-final line up was Swede Ulf “Ue” Egerstaad versus Canadian Ron Blackwood. The other semi was an all Australian affair as Stroud Dale faced off against Rupert Maunder.

Only Ue had tasted victory in a “major” before, albeit several years ago, whilst, if any of the other three could get their hands on the trophy, we would have a new name to add to the Honours list.

In the first semi, Ron took an early lead but Ue fought back and prevailed 9-7.

Rupert and Stroud had an epic “ding dong” battle that was only decided by the latter after a sudden death end following the match being level 8-8 after normal play.

So the stage was set for a close encounter and, even though many ends were decided by the tightest of margins, Ue held a 4 shot lead heading into the final end, despite Stroud valiantly attempting to pull things back.

The LifeCo Phuket

Ue, however, had learnt from his previous disappointments where he had let winning positions slip, this time protecting his lead by allowing Stroud two shots but making sure there was no chance of his opponent claiming the maximum score of 4 that he needed to tie the game and force another sudden death end.

Ultimately Ue prevailed by a score of 8-6 to return to the winner’s circle after an absence of a few years, meaning the club still awaits a breakthrough win from other contenders. With three new players in this year’s semi-finals, however, it will surely only be a matter of time before they do.

Congratulations to Ue!

Elsewhere, in the plate final for first round losers, Judy Maunder produced, in her words, “the game of her life” in a match of an extremely high standard worthy of the grand final itself to deservedly beat Rob Knight 8-5 and lift the plate.

The next “major” is a triples competition on March 24.

Kamala Lawn Bowls is Open 6 days a week and all equipment is provided. Beginners afternoon is Wednesdays at 2:45pm and all are welcome.

For further details contact the club on 0948987476.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Cash is king’ slams Hamilton on plans to hold Australian F1 despite virus
Ratchanok, Busanan win at All England
‘We play to win’: Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool
NBA to suspend season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus
Uncertainty reigns for F1 season opener
Kiradech, Jazz fired up for Players Championship
Man City v Arsenal off as coronavirus hits Premier League
Weak Spurs exposed as Leipzig cruise into Champions League quarters
Ferrari wants to put ‘smiles on faces’ as Italy locks down
Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus
Solskjaer feels fans’ love as Man Utd complete derby double over Man City
Virus forces Bahrain to hold Formula 1 GP without spectators
Dominant Australia crush India to win fifth T20 World Cup
Lebanon shatter Thais’ Group 1 dream
Rapinoe adjusting to life in the spotlight

 

Phuket community
New turtle nest found on Phuket beach

A reward? For what? For normally respecting nature happenings? Give me a break. Actually law break...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

...it looks more like trapping a foreigner because he is not thai. Thai, protect your corals in a su...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Signs at beaches about not dropping anchor are not very helpful, actually very funny.. Who thai offi...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

Government gazettes are not secretive, so why hasn't PN simply requested a copy, of the relevant...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

I don't recall seeing the comments when I first checked this morning....(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Have to have damn good eyes to see a sign, on the beach. Question, how is a yachtman know that it is...(Read More)

COVID-19 fear pushes University classes online

Very good Thai universities follow the line of foreign universities in doing online teaching as much...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

@Pascale. Kudos! Many of us are thoroughly fed up with the super whinger's moaning comments.......(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

J12, the announcement in the Government Gazette is not about keeping a quarantine location secret. A...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Doing 'things', and spreading confusion while doing it without pre-thinking through, is a ch...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 