Phuket ‘one-stop shop’ drug dealer arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man found in possession with a variety of drugs, including pharmaceuticals and untaxed cigarettes, and a cache of ammunition.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 April 2018, 04:03PM

Acting on information from undercover officers, police arrested Peerapon “Wut” Joodchum, 23, also known by his nickname “Red Angel”, at a house on Sakdidet Rd in Moo 7, Wichit, at about 9:30pm on Friday (April 19), explained Lt Col Pongpan Siripatarakul of the Phuket Provincial Police.

In conducting the raid, police seized 306 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah), 29 small plastic bags containing a total of 24.2g of crystal meth (ya ice), 17 panels comprising a total of 170 Clonaril and Convulsil pills, 1.54 kilograms of packed marijuana, 66 packs of untaxed cigarettes and 41 rounds of .38-calibre ammunition.

Police also seized his car, motorcycle, mobile phone and a digital weighing machine.

Peerapon was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (meth) and a Category 5 (marijuana) drug with intent to sell, and illegal possession of a Category 4 drug (Clonazepam, contained in the Convulsil and Clonaril) to sell without authorization.

He was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition and the possession of goods with unpaid tax.

Col Pongpan said that Peerapon was out on bail at the time of his arrest, but did not clarify what charge Peerapon was already facing.

Peerapon was arrested after undercover police arranged a sting operation to buy drugs from him. However, after the undercover officers identified themselves as police, Peerapon fled on his motorbike, but not fast enough The officers gave chase and soon had Peerapon under arrest, Col Pongpan explained.

Peerapon admitted that he bought the drugs from a dealer via social media and the drugs were sent to him by a shipping company, After that he sold the drugs to people in Phuket, Col Pongpan added.

Peerapon was taken to Wichit Police Station for further investigation, Col Pongpan noted.

World Cup League @ BISP

The arrest of Peerapon followed that of Thanapas “Ball” Rakwech, 23, and Weerapan “Yee” Intarakratok, 42, at a house on Wichit Songkram Soi 2 in Phuket Town earlier on Friday, at about 6:20pm.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Thanapas after arranging a sting operation, Col Pongpan said.

Thanapas told police that he was only a “delivery man” for Weerapan and confessed that drugs were hidden at their house, and led polcie to show them where the drugs were hidden – which included inside a power socket mounted on a wall.

Weerapan confessed that he bought drugs and sold them to customers in Phuket, Col Pongpan said.

In making the arrests police seized 41 ya bah pills and two bags containing a total of about 1g of ya ice, Col Pongpan noted.

Police also seized a gold necklace weighing about 15.25g as well as a gold ring weighing about 3.81g.

Both Thanapas and Weerapan were taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station for further investigation.

Both were each charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

 

 
Kurt | 24 April 2018 - 09:41:47

A real 'all markets' entrepreneur, was out on bail 
He must have money + contacts at higher levels. Nice task for RTP to dive in and dig
Guess to much to ask, may be bump into influentials and that can burn RTP hands
The relationship street dealers and factory/suppliers is not balanced when it comes to arrests, terminate drugs factories, etc
It is all low street level RTP work only

