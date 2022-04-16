Phuket on alert as weather warning re-issued

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has re-issued its warning for heavy weather across the Kingdom of Thailand expected to continue throughout Monday (Apr 18). The warning has been shared by Phuket officials as well.

weather

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 April 2022, 02:55PM

North and Northeast are to feel the weather first. Phuket can expect heavy rain on Apr 18-21. Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) shared the TMD’s warning earlier today (Apr 16) though Phuket is not directly listed among the provinces to be affected in the coming days.

“The high pressure area with moderate cold air mass has spread to cover the upper Vietnam, upper Laos and the South China Sea. It is expected to spread to cover the Northeastern region of Thailand today (Apr 16). With the weather in Thailand remaining hot a very hot, the combination of these conditions will cause summer storms during daytime on Apr 16-18 with storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hails in some places, lightnings in some areas,” the warning says.

The provinces to be affected first include Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. In the next phase, Bangkok with its vicinities and the upper South will be affected.

“People are asked to be aware of possible dangers and avoid remaining in the open air [during thunderstorms] as well as hiding under big trees, near unstable buildings and billboards. Please also be careful when traveling through thunderstorm areas, where strong winds and lightning can present danger. Farmers should be prepared to protect their crops,” TMD warned.

According to the previous iteration of the warning (yet not repeated in the current one), Phuket forecast to experience heavy rain from Apr 18-21.

Phuket officials ask boat operators to closely monitor weather updates and ensure all safety equipment is fully operational.