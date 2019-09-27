Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

PHUKET: Phuket’s oldest private hospital has rebranded from its former name Siriroj International Hospital to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. The news was made formal at an event held at the hospital yesterday (Sept 26).

health

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 September 2019, 03:05PM

The hospital was founded in 1982 by Dr Anuroj Tharasiriroj, a Phuket native educated in the United States, who wanted to give back to his local community, explained a release announcing the rebranding.

His personal mission was to start a reliable and affordable healthcare facility with a comprehensive range of high quality emergency, medical and surgical services that put the patient at the center of care, the statement added.

The hospital for decades was known in Thai as “Siriroj Hospital” but better known among expats on the island by its English moniker “Phuket International Hospital”.

“In 2014 the hospital joined BDMS, also known as Bangkok Hospital Group, in a partnership that balances the resources of the BDMS Group with a culture of care that’s distinct to Phuket,” the statement added.

BDMS, in full Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, is Thailand's largest private hospital operator, founded and owned by Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth in 1972. Mr Prasert is the eighth-wealthiest Thai billionaire by net worth (world rank: 717), notes Forbes.

He is also the owner of the international award-winning regional airline Bangkok Airways.

Mr Prasert is now 86 years old.

“Siriroj was built on a philosophy of compassion and the belief that patients should be treated with warmth and understanding. This has remained at the core of the Siriroj brand as it has developed into a modern, high-tech international healthcare facility,” the statement issued yesterday announced.

“The new name reflects the hospital’s proud Siriroj heritage as a trusted, friendly local hospital, as well as its bright future as part of the internationally recognized Bangkok Hospital brand. Siriroj is fully committed to collaborating with the BDMS group on the development and integration of leading-edge global medical-service standards.”

The rebranding will not affect the hospital’s management, clinical staff or employees, the statement noted.

“Bangkok Hospital Siriroj will be providing the same products, services and prices upon which it has built its reputation locally and abroad,” it said.

“Bangkok Hospital Siriroj is excited to embark on this new chapter in tandem with BDMS to further elevate the services available to its patients in Phuket and medical tourists traveling from abroad,” the statement added.

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj’s 196-bed facility offer services in more than 30 medical and surgical specialties, treating 400-500 outpatients each day. The hospital provides medical service to patients from more than 120 different countries each year, it noted.

In Phuket, BDMS also operates Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Dibuk Hospital.

There are only two other privately-run hospitals on the island: Mission Hospital Phuket and the Phuket Provincial Hospital, which is owned by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) but operated under contract by Thonburi Hospital Public Co Ltd.

All other hospitals on Phuket are state-run, operated under the Phuket Provincial Health Office under the Ministry of Public Health: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town (the island’s main government hospital in Phuket), Thalang Hospital, Patong Hospital and the still-yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.