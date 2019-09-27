THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

PHUKET: Phuket’s oldest private hospital has rebranded from its former name Siriroj International Hospital to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. The news was made formal at an event held at the hospital yesterday (Sept 26).

health
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 September 2019, 03:05PM

The hospital was founded in 1982 by Dr Anuroj Tharasiriroj, a Phuket native educated in the United States, who wanted to give back to his local community, explained a release announcing the rebranding.

His personal mission was to start a reliable and affordable healthcare facility with a comprehensive range of high quality emergency, medical and surgical services that put the patient at the center of care, the statement added.

The hospital for decades was known in Thai as “Siriroj Hospital” but better known among expats on the island by its English moniker “Phuket International Hospital”.

“In 2014 the hospital joined BDMS, also known as Bangkok Hospital Group, in a partnership that balances the resources of the BDMS Group with a culture of care that’s distinct to Phuket,” the statement added.

BDMS, in full Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, is Thailand's largest private hospital operator, founded and owned by Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth in 1972. Mr Prasert is the eighth-wealthiest Thai billionaire by net worth (world rank: 717), notes Forbes.

He is also the owner of the international award-winning regional airline Bangkok Airways.

Mr Prasert is now 86 years old.

“Siriroj was built on a philosophy of compassion and the belief that patients should be treated with warmth and understanding. This has remained at the core of the Siriroj brand as it has developed into a modern, high-tech international healthcare facility,” the statement issued yesterday announced.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“The new name reflects the hospital’s proud Siriroj heritage as a trusted, friendly local hospital, as well as its bright future as part of the internationally recognized Bangkok Hospital brand. Siriroj is fully committed to collaborating with the BDMS group on the development and integration of leading-edge global medical-service standards.”

The rebranding will not affect the hospital’s management, clinical staff or employees, the statement noted.

“Bangkok Hospital Siriroj will be providing the same products, services and prices upon which it has built its reputation locally and abroad,” it said.

“Bangkok Hospital Siriroj is excited to embark on this new chapter in tandem with BDMS to further elevate the services available to its patients in Phuket and medical tourists traveling from abroad,” the statement added.

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj’s 196-bed facility offer services in more than 30 medical and surgical specialties, treating 400-500 outpatients each day. The hospital provides medical service to patients from more than 120 different countries each year, it noted.

In Phuket, BDMS also operates Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Dibuk Hospital.

There are only two other privately-run hospitals on the island: Mission Hospital Phuket and the Phuket Provincial Hospital, which is owned by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) but operated under contract by Thonburi Hospital Public Co Ltd.

All other hospitals on Phuket are state-run, operated under the Phuket Provincial Health Office under the Ministry of Public Health: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town (the island’s main government hospital in Phuket), Thalang Hospital, Patong Hospital and the still-yet-to-open Chalong Hospital.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief
Rescue workers save dog from drowning in Phuket well
Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case
Three districts in capital hit by toxic smog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Untangling this mess! Cannabis oil deliveries? Stricter big bike rules! || September 26
Phuket airport to be ‘more strict’ on beach-going photo-takers over safety
Man, 18, charged after flipping car on main Phuket road
Culture Minister Itthiphol, not PM Prayut, to join Phuket Vegetarian Festival opening event
Royal Phuket Marina first in Thailand for International Clean Marina accreditation
Darasamut Underpass to close for drain cleaning
Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables
Transport Ministry preps ride-sharing bill
Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok
Investor focus moves to resort property: CBRE

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Rene, my comment is not about ALL people but kids of 12-13 or even younger. and responsibility of p...(Read More)

Foreigners to get visa text alerts

Never happened and never will! ...(Read More)

Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event

Hopefully they can pull this off without having an international tragedy from a cement truck or wate...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

On the big scheme of things, removing unused cables will be hardly noticeable. What I don't und...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

I was rear-ended some years ago by 3 lads on a scooter. Their entire neighborhood showed up to intim...(Read More)

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

Funny, officers are not checked on health, mental instability and personal problems? Officers should...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

Why is the Governor asking people to use water 'economically', while at same time he agrees ...(Read More)

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

Masks and air filters are going to become good business in Bangkok. Perhaps BKK airports Immigration...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24

300 million baht ! I'm sure the severe emotional trauma would disappear quickly and it would gua...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Pascale. You are right ! You cant stop that guy to write ..... every day. He judge ALL people. For ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS