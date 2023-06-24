Zonezi Properties
Phuket Old Town roads close for Peranakan Festival parade

PHUKET: Main roads through the heart of Phuket Town will be closed to all traffic late this afternoon into the evening as the carnival parade for the Phuket Peranakan Festival makes its way through the Phuket Old Town area.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 12:18PM

« »

All along Thalang Rd and Soi Rommanee, as well as sections of Phang Nga Rd, Yaowarat Rd and Thepkrasattri Rd, will be closed to traffic from 3pm to 9pm, confirmed Phuket City Municipality last night.

The announcement followed an event at at Woo Gallery & Boutigue Hotel promoted as the “opening” of the ‘Phuket Peranakan Festival 2023’, with a display of stunning traditional wedding dresses and costumes in the Baba-Nonya style of the Pernakan, ethnic Chinese-Malays living on the Malay Peninsula.

Expert speaker Cedric Tan from Malaysia presented the ‘Workshop & Showcase’, explaining 150 years of Peranakan style in Malaysia.

In the evening, the Khun Jom Yamaha band from Sounds Gallery performed traditional Malay songs, and dancers from Indonesia entertained those present.

Tourists from the provinces come together to wear beautiful Baba costumes and dance together.

Continuing the opening festivities, the Thai Women’s Social Creation Association, the Peranakan Association of Phuket and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) hosted a reception for guests at The Carb House.

The parade through Phuket Old Town today will start at 4pm from ‘Ai Leng’ dragon statue at Queen Sirikit Park. All people are welcome to line the streets to enjoy the spectacle. People taking part are asked to be dressed in traditional Peranakan style.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

