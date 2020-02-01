Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging

Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging

PHUKET: The chief of the Commercial Affairs Phuket office, Sasiwimon Mongkhon, has warned all people and businesses selling face masks to clearly have prices marked on face masks for sale, and to not stockpile face mask supplies, or else face legal action.

healthcrimetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 01:35PM

Somrudee Chatchawet, a nurse at Vachira Phuket Hospital, shows how to correctly wear a face mask at press conference earlier this week. Photo: PR Dept

Somrudee Chatchawet, a nurse at Vachira Phuket Hospital, shows how to correctly wear a face mask at press conference earlier this week. Photo: PR Dept

Ms Sasaiwimon explained yesterday (Jan 31) that the Ministry of Commerce had ordered Commercial Affairs officers to inspect the prices being charged and the number of face masks currently available for sale throughout Phuket.

“Every shop has to clearly mark the prices for face masks with big price tags, and do not take advantage of this sensitive situation to increase the price of the face masks,” Ms Sasaiwimon urged.

“If an officer finds a shop selling face masks at unreasonable prices, the shop owner will face punishment under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 1999, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to B140,000, or both,” she warned.

“Anyone who finds unreasonable prices being charged for face masks are urged to report it by calling the Commercial Affairs hotline at 1569 so officers can investigate immediately,” Ms Sasiwimon added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post
Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket
Three suspects arrested in Phuket drug raids
China virus toll passes 250 as travel curbs tightened
Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus
New era for divided Britain as it leaves EU
Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control
PHUKEt XTRA: VIDEO: International emergency declared over virus! Escaped giraffe found dead? || January 31
New Leatherback turtle nest found in Phang Nga
Two people in UK test positive for coronavirus, 18 South Korean evacuees hospitalised after returning from Wuhan
Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again
China to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
Driver loses control of motorbike, hit and killed by cement truck
Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

 

Phuket community
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

So many childish people in this country.. so fast to want charges pressed for such trivial matters.....(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Imo it shows tourist money is more important than the Thais health....(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Of course you can relax. The only ones worried are the fools commenting on PN. This is the 21st Cen...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

The only ones worried about the virus are the fools commenting on PN. Get it into your heads that mo...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Are they going to hold them for 2 weeks? Any cruise ships from China arriving? Will those thousa...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Of course there will not be a confirmed Corona virus patient in Phuket, bad for tourism, ignore it, ...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

talk about stupidity, scanning people leaving but not arriving, Oh I forgot people leaving have spen...(Read More)

Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control

would you trust the word of anyone whose main objective is to protect Phuket's tourist Image?...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Attention WHO and governments of countries all over the world... Not to mention hundreds of large co...(Read More)

Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again

There is obviously raw sewage being released all the time. It just becomes more noticeable when ther...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie

 