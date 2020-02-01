Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging

PHUKET: The chief of the Commercial Affairs Phuket office, Sasiwimon Mongkhon, has warned all people and businesses selling face masks to clearly have prices marked on face masks for sale, and to not stockpile face mask supplies, or else face legal action.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 01:35PM

Somrudee Chatchawet, a nurse at Vachira Phuket Hospital, shows how to correctly wear a face mask at press conference earlier this week. Photo: PR Dept

Ms Sasaiwimon explained yesterday (Jan 31) that the Ministry of Commerce had ordered Commercial Affairs officers to inspect the prices being charged and the number of face masks currently available for sale throughout Phuket. “Every shop has to clearly mark the prices for face masks with big price tags, and do not take advantage of this sensitive situation to increase the price of the face masks,” Ms Sasaiwimon urged. “If an officer finds a shop selling face masks at unreasonable prices, the shop owner will face punishment under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 1999, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to B140,000, or both,” she warned. “Anyone who finds unreasonable prices being charged for face masks are urged to report it by calling the Commercial Affairs hotline at 1569 so officers can investigate immediately,” Ms Sasiwimon added.