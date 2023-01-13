333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online

Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online

PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has posted yet another clarification stating that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is the only authority issuing genuine driving licenses in Thailand. The agency has warned against buying driving licenses online amid growing numbers of such offers for foreigners on social media.

transportcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 January 2023, 02:46PM

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: PLTO

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: PLTO

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: PLTO

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: PLTO

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: DLT

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: DLT

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: DLT

Thai officials warn agains buying fake driving licenses. The illegal service is still widely advertises online. Image: DLT

« »

“The Department of Land Transport warns!!! People should not be fooled into making fake driving licenses online. We repeat, all steps must be performed by the apical in person and at the transport office only” says a warning posted on the PLTO website yesterday (Jan 12). 

The warning was posted along a digital leaflet repeating the same main thesis and providing some additional information, including current fees for licenses.

The PLTO reminded that in order to get a genuine Thai driving license for a car or a motorcycle the applicant should pass a physical fitness test, watch an educational video and have photos of them taken, which can be done only in person at the PLTO.

If the driving license is not “converted” from a foreign one but received “from zero”, the process also includes passing a theory test and and a practical driving test. A medical certificate and a Residence Certificate / Work Permit should be provided in all cases. 

The process of issuing a driving license also includes adding corresponding information to the online database, which providers of fake driving licenses cannot do, the DLT says.

Thai authorities have been fighting the sale and use of fake driving licenses for years, but until recently the campaign has been aimed mostly at Thai people and is still conducted in Thai language only. Meanwhile, since Thailand’s reopening for tourism in 2022, the criminal service is widely advertised to foreigners and commonly marketed as assistance in getting a Thai driving license, but without having to pass any tests and even visit a DLT office (PLTO for Phuket). 

In 2022, the DLT had posted several announcements “clarifying fake news” about various options to get a driving license without the need to follow all the prescribed steps. Yet, the DLT is yet to report a single arrest of a fake driving license provider or a fake driving license user. People with relevant information are asked to call the 1584 hotline.

The illegal providers of fake driving licenses also hurt the image of companies, offering legally acceptable assistance in getting a driving license. It could be expected from the latter to join the DLT’s effort in suppressing the illegal business, but the law-abiding part of the industry remains silent. 

Current fees for driving licenses, as per the PLTO’s most recent announcement, are as follows:

  • Private motorcycle – B105 (temporary), B255 (permanent);
  • Private car/pickup – B205 (temporary), B505 (permanent).

“People who need to renew their existing licenses can do their theoretical training in advance via the e-Learning system on www.dlt-elearning.com and bring evidence with them when coming to the DLT to proceed ’into action’ immediately,” the DLT says.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023
Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’
Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Woman revived on Patong Beach, Draft liquor regulations approved, Phuket Grand Run || January 12
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC
Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz
Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Yes Kurt, time to get prepared. As those Chinese tourists will come with their deadly virus,you bett...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

@Kurt How about the Thai diver who lost his life trying to rescue those kids ? Are your memories a...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Kurt - as Harald would tell you if you would only listen, all those chinese hospitals and crematoria...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Actually it is quite unethical and thick skinned to announce , with a governor ceremony, that prison...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Use prisoners, clean drains, starting with Governor's ceremony, a shamefull plain modern slavery...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I find the use of the word 'dredging' highly amusing. Dredging involves using heavy machiner...(Read More)

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

That is good. Finally some good news. Health and beauty is the Phuket way....(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

how is giving advice to infectedsuspected to be infected person would prevent them from infecting al...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

Haha. I read it wrong. Thought it said 'drugs and guns seized from police anti crime blitz'....(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

only 1 person can administer CPR at a given time. Pretty obvious that the foreigner (Farang as you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket

 