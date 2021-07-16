The Phuket News
Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

PHUKET: Phuket officials and local tourism leaders have announced that the current rate of arrivals and bookings under the Phuket Sandbox scheme is on track to achieve the expected goal of the tourism re-opening.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 16 July 2021, 04:37PM

Tourists finally enjoying Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A sign for tourists to have their photo taken with on Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Another sign still posted on Patong Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket Sandbox ’review’ held yesterday (July15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The announcement came at a special press conference held at the offices of Phuket City Development Co Ltd yesterday (July 15).

Present for the occasion were Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, and Pracha Asawathira, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) Chief for Southern Thailand.

“Since the opening of Phuket Sandbox on July 1, a total of 5,473 tourists have come to the island, and we expect to reach up to 18,900 within this month. Before this the TAT expected to have only about 13,000 arrivals [in the first month],” said TAT Phuket Chief Ms Nanthasiri.

“So the performance and number of tourists are following our predictions,” she added.

Ms Nanthasiri noted that the first month of the Phuket Sandbox will generate about B190 million for the Phuket economy.

“We estimate that the average expenditure to be about B40,000 per day per person,” she said.

“Additionally, we have received bookings for SHA+ hotels for 190,000 room nights for the three months July to September,” she noted.

Mr Pracha, as the DEPA chief for Southern Thailand, explained that his office was developing an English-language version of the MorChana app that will function throughout the three provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

The special English-language version of the app is hoped to launch in time to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists on Aug 1, Mr Pracha said.

Fascinated | 16 July 2021 - 19:26:18 

Pass me some of what they are smoking! Delusional isn't even the beginning. A large number of those counted as 'tourists' (even if these numbers are true) are NOT tourists.

Madeinswiss | 16 July 2021 - 18:50:51 

It' a real success,  TAT speaking about 100'000 tourists on 3 monts and now about 4000 arrivals ( i not say tourists) in 15 days... It will do bout 8000 max per monts x 3 months ( and september dont think so much with rain) = max 24'000 entry... And now Thailand is out of white list in europe...

Dick | 16 July 2021 - 18:00:19 

Haha...40k baht per day per person - must have assumed every visitor stuck with covid and get hospitalized!!!

Christy Sweet | 16 July 2021 - 17:35:51 

The Chang ads on umbrellas  are unsightly and tacky as it gets. I thought it was illegal to have lounge chairs and umbrellas on the beaches? Or was that just a changing of the corruption recipients when the present govt was installed  and swept the long existing vendors off the beaches?

Grasshopper | 16 July 2021 - 17:13:18 

"Ms Nanthasiri noted that the first month of the Phuket Sandbox will generate about B190 million for the Phuket economy.

“We estimate that the average expenditure to be about B40,000 per day per person,” she said."   Somebody is severely deluded.   I doubt that average expenditure per visitor will exceed much more than 4,000 baht/day.

Svcoquette | 16 July 2021 - 17:06:59 

"B40,000 per day per person", I guess she is trying to discourage foreigners from coming to expensive Phuket.

 

