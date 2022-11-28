British International School, Phuket
Phuket officials to splash B2.35bn on ‘water resources management’

Phuket officials to splash B2.35bn on ‘water resources management’

PHUKET: Officials will spend a total budget of B2.352 billion in carrying out 59 projects to mitigate the effects of poor water resource management on the island.

natural-resourcesdisasters
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 November 2022, 06:04PM

The decision was made at a meeting of the Phuket Integrated Provincial Administration Committee today (Nov 28), chaired by Lt Gen Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), which serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

The objective of the meeting was to clarify the water resource action plan for the fiscal year 2024, reported the Phuket office of the public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Fiscal year 2024 (FY 2024) will begin on Oct 1, 2023 and conclude on Sept 30, 2024.

However, the meeting also was updated on the progress of the water resource action plan initially approved by the Phuket Water Resources Subcommittee on Oct 21, 2022, the PR Phuket report added.

Sinea Phuket

Of note, the water resource action plan was approved just one week after Phuket suffered widespread flooding and landslides in the ongoing heavy rains that marked one of the wettest Octobers in Phuket’s recent history.

The action plan initiated on Oct 21 comprised 59 projects with a total budget of B2.352 billion, the report said.

The report did not give details of any of the 59 projects that were approved.

However, the report marked that department heads and agency chiefs on the island were to “carry out the projects and disburse the budget in accordance with the project’s budgetary plan”.

Fascinated | 28 November 2022 - 19:44:34 

We will conduct projects but not tell anyone what they are- anyone want to guess in which direction a lot of the money will be projected! Maybe time to levy a tax on the cement companies and construction sites that consume so much water and drain this precious resource as well.

 

