Phuket officials to shut down Saphan Hin vaccination centre

PHUKET: Phuket health officials have requested permission to shut down the vaccination centre set up at Saphan Hin, which has served as the primary venue for rolling out the mass-vaccination campaign in Phuket throughout the pandemic.

COVID-19Vaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 May 2022, 03:39PM

Dr Supalak Laongpetch, Deputy Director of Medical Affairs at Vachira Phuket Hospital, which has coordinated the mass vaccinations at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin, presented the request to Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Pananponig yesterday (May 26).

Whether or not the request was actually granted was not clarified by a report of the meeting posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Regardless, the report marked that Dr Supalak has asked for the shutdown to come into effect this Sunday (May 29).

Dr Supalak noted that the 36,830 children aged 5-11 were counted as the total number of children in that age range targetted to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of those, 6,076 did not want to be vaccinated.

Of the remaining 30,754 children to be vaccinated, 17,716 had received one vaccination injection. Of those, 11,207 had received a second injection.

Of the 34,725 children aged 12-17 years targetted to be vaccinated, 30,098 had received one vaccination injection and 29,394 had received a second injection. Of those, 1,287 had received a third dose “booster” injection, and 205 had received a fourth injection.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), noted that the number of new cases reported each day has continually fallen. He repeated that his office was continuing with its mass vaccination effort and educating people about COVID-19 and ensuring COVID measures were being complied with and so on.

Meanwhile, according the PR Phuket report, the big talking point at the meeting was that the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee was “considering” allowing pubs and bars to remain open past midnight, the current time limit set by the national COVID-19 authority, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

“The meeting considered respite to open pubs, karaoke bars, only in the blue and green areas, selling alcoholic beverages no later than 24:00, as prescribed by the CCSA,” the PR Phuket report said.

However, again, the report failed to confirm whether or not any actual decision had been made.

Exactly what operators and bars in Phuket have been allowed to do regardless of what the CSSA publicly says has been a point of contention throughout the pandemic.

National figures have repeatedly explained that provincial administrations have no authority to ease COVID-19 restrictions set by the CCSA, but may enforce tighter controls.

That line has repeatedly been crossed in Phuket, with pubs and bars being allowed to open as “restaurants” and serve alcohol months before the CCSA said any venues may do that anywhere in the country.

Phuket pubs and bars were remaining open until midnight when the mandated closing time was 11pm, with tacit permission ‒ and no action ‒ from police, local municipalities or provincial authorities.

For better or worse, the CCSA itself has never taken any action for any transgressions in Phuket “tolerated” by local authorities.