British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot

Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot

PHUKET: Officials in Phuket are expediting temporary repairs of the damaged section of the road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), which was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). The plan includes allowing using the road by foot as soon as it is safe.

Safetytransportweather
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 02:01PM

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

korn Day to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

korn Day to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The repairs were discussed at a meeting today (Oct 23) chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Other officials present included  Vice Admiral Aphakorn Yukongkaew, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command, Rewat Arerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO, OrBorJor), representatives of the Phuket Highways Office and other relevant agencies.

At the meeting, Governor Narong explained that officials were invited to follow up on the progress of “solving the problem of soil slides on the way up to Patong Hill or Phra Barami Rd”, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported. 

According to the report by PR Phuket, the Phuket Highways Office has already surveyed the damage using a drone and estimated temporary repairs at B4.9 million.

“The model [for the temporary repairs] will use a pile driving system and a retaining wall act as a barrier,” PR Phuket said.

The money for immediate repairs should be provided by the Phuket office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM-Phuket) which has a separate budget for disasters. 

DDPM-Phuket and the Highways Office should prepare all the necessary documents for Governor Narong to sign and approve within today, Sunday Oct 23. Then the authorities will expedite the process of finding contractors to proceed with repairs.

For the permanent solution, Kathu Municipality has prepared a budget of B17mn. 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“The Phuket Highways Office will be responsible for designing, repairing and improving the road according to civil engineering principles for maximum strength and safety,” PR Phuket reported. 

Permanent repairs should begin straight after the temporary fixes are done. 

It was not announced when the damaged section of Phra Barami Rd will be open for crossing. Instead the authorities just assured that all the necessary safety measures will be taken. 

«There will be staff to take care of safety, and people must walk on the road shoulder only. Parking areas and pick-up points should be organised on both sides. However, motorcycles and cars will be strictly prohibited. And if there is heavy rain, the crossing will be closed immediately,” PR Phuket reported. 

The meeting on Oct 23 also discussed a possible detour route behind Wat Luang Pu Supa, about 3 km in length and running through an area under the authority of the Royal Forestry Department. The Phuket OrBorJor (PPAO) should proceed with improving this road so people can use it as a bypass when traveling from Mueang Phuket District to Patong in Kathu District.

Of note, it has already been announced earlier that Kathu Municipality and Patong Municipality are providing a free shuttle service for people dependent on buses. The shuttle service involves vans stopping 500 metres before the landslide site and passengers walking through the danger zone to where another van is waiting on the other side.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 October 2022 - 17:34:57 

What is the relevance of a Navy Vice Admiral during such meeting?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader
Phuket honours Chulalongkorn day
Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed
Search for missing Russian tourist continues
Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain
Cabinet will deliberate 4am closing time for night venues
Phuket flood victims receive Royal donations
Water levels in Phuket reservoirs stabilise as weather improves
People warned about fake Thai banknotes
Living in the shadow of a Phuket landslide
Phuket readies for Chulalongkorn Day
Motorists warned of road collapse in Phang Nga
Man drowns in Phuket canal
Search launched for missing Russian tourist in Phuket
PSU joins island-wide drive to provide food relief to flood victims

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot

What is the relevance of a Navy Vice Admiral during such meeting?...(Read More)

Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

Are the many Phuket Town hospitals not able to take care of Kathu patients? A temporarily 'field...(Read More)

More rains forecast while Phuket reservoirs stay full to the brim

John, I think the key words are "planned capacity" as opposed to actual capacity. On a di...(Read More)

Living in the shadow of a Phuket landslide

I pass that road everyday , very hard to understand how authorities in thailand can let people destr...(Read More)

People warned about fake Thai banknotes

Unknowing usage of fake notes ---> 10 years prison? Knowingly usage ---> max 115 years in jai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

Tunnel thru the hills to either Kamala or Patong from Sarasin to Phuket highway. Much better use of ...(Read More)

Phuket flood victims receive Royal donations

they spend more for the preparation that the pictures than the value of those bags...as usual.. 2 d...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

1st day of sun today, so 5 to go and they should have a quick fix..as they mention few days ago...le...(Read More)

Safety first in Patong Hill landslide site repairs, says Phuket Governor

Safety first? On Phuket? Give me a break. Empty, hollow words. Never supported by any outcome of act...(Read More)

Living in the shadow of a Phuket landslide

Phuket Officialdom shouls shame their eyes out of their heads to bow/be scared for a 'powerfull ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket

 