Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot

PHUKET: Officials in Phuket are expediting temporary repairs of the damaged section of the road over Patong Hill, technically Phra Barami Rd (Route 4029), which was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). The plan includes allowing using the road by foot as soon as it is safe.

Safetytransportweather

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 02:01PM

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

korn Day to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

The road over Patong Hill (Route 4029) was closed to all traffic after the landslide on Wednesday (Oct 19). Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

Dressed in white because of Chulalongkorn Day, Phuket officials gathered to discuss urgent and long-term repairs of the landslide-damaged road over Patong Hill. Photo: PR Phuket

The repairs were discussed at a meeting today (Oct 23) chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Other officials present included Vice Admiral Aphakorn Yukongkaew, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command, Rewat Arerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO, OrBorJor), representatives of the Phuket Highways Office and other relevant agencies.

At the meeting, Governor Narong explained that officials were invited to follow up on the progress of “solving the problem of soil slides on the way up to Patong Hill or Phra Barami Rd”, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported.

According to the report by PR Phuket, the Phuket Highways Office has already surveyed the damage using a drone and estimated temporary repairs at B4.9 million.

“The model [for the temporary repairs] will use a pile driving system and a retaining wall act as a barrier,” PR Phuket said.

The money for immediate repairs should be provided by the Phuket office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM-Phuket) which has a separate budget for disasters.

DDPM-Phuket and the Highways Office should prepare all the necessary documents for Governor Narong to sign and approve within today, Sunday Oct 23. Then the authorities will expedite the process of finding contractors to proceed with repairs.

For the permanent solution, Kathu Municipality has prepared a budget of B17mn.

“The Phuket Highways Office will be responsible for designing, repairing and improving the road according to civil engineering principles for maximum strength and safety,” PR Phuket reported.

Permanent repairs should begin straight after the temporary fixes are done.

It was not announced when the damaged section of Phra Barami Rd will be open for crossing. Instead the authorities just assured that all the necessary safety measures will be taken.

«There will be staff to take care of safety, and people must walk on the road shoulder only. Parking areas and pick-up points should be organised on both sides. However, motorcycles and cars will be strictly prohibited. And if there is heavy rain, the crossing will be closed immediately,” PR Phuket reported.

The meeting on Oct 23 also discussed a possible detour route behind Wat Luang Pu Supa, about 3 km in length and running through an area under the authority of the Royal Forestry Department. The Phuket OrBorJor (PPAO) should proceed with improving this road so people can use it as a bypass when traveling from Mueang Phuket District to Patong in Kathu District.

Of note, it has already been announced earlier that Kathu Municipality and Patong Municipality are providing a free shuttle service for people dependent on buses. The shuttle service involves vans stopping 500 metres before the landslide site and passengers walking through the danger zone to where another van is waiting on the other side.