Phuket officials target new year gift basket cheats

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Provincial office of Commercial Affairs are inspecting major retailers across the island to ensure that gift baskets are being sold in full compliance with trading laws, including having their actual prices displayed.



By The Phuket News

Friday 17 December 2021, 09:31AM

Phuket Commerce Chief Woranit Aphiratjirawong, joined by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, led a team to inspect the Makro store in Kathu on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Gift baskets are very popular items before the Christmas and New Year holidays, Ms Woranit explained.

The inspections are being carried out to ensure retailers are not taking unfair advantage by not displaying accurate prices, or using gift baskets as a way of clearing out old stock, she said.

The inspection at Makro found no infringements.

“Price tags on the products were clearly displayed in line with the criteria set by the Ministry of Commerce," Vice Governor Pichet said.

“Officials from the Ministry of Public Health also inspected the quality of the products packed in the gift baskets, which must be in accordance with the criteria set by the Ministry of Public Health. The important thing is that the products included in the gift basket must have expiration dates of more than six months,” he added.

Joining the inspection was Somnuk Hasem, an officer at the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

“We should pay attention to the selection of baskets for adults and elders. The PPHO has campaigned for people to give baskets that focus on health. We should choose products that have less sugar, oil, salt and campaign to reduce obesity and prevent chronic, non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, high blood fat, etc," Mr Somnuk said.

Ms Woranit explained that in order to prevent the taking advantage of consumers during the coming Christmas and New Year holidays, merchants must comply with the law.

Gift basket sets must be labelled to show the retail price of the product and each item in the basket, including each product’s size, unit weight, packing quantity, and the price of each item and the cost of the basket itself.

The list showing the prices of such goods must be font size 16 or equivalent size. The items in the basket must have expiration dates of more than six months.

The price tags at the point of sale or at the gift basket sets must be accurate and clear so that people can compare the quality, type, quantity, and price of the product, she said.

If any business operators break these laws, they will be liable to fines of up to B10,000, Ms Woranit added.

If customers are not treated fairly or have been harmed by increased pricing for goods and services, they can lodge complaints with the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office at 076-219586 or call the hotline 1569, or even call the Phuket Damrongdharma Centre (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) at 076-213203 or hotline 1567, she said.

Ms Woranit’s office has also issued a reminder for retailers to comply with the law, signed by Phuket Governor Narogn Woonciew.