Phuket officials tackle fire safety

PHUKET: Officials across the island this week ramped their efforts for fire safety, with two of the island’s main municipalities conducting full-scale fire drills and Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung yesterday (July 12) calling for people to be aware of the state of the electrical wiring in their homes and businesses – and especially places of worship, which he said were often overlooked.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 July 2019, 12:54PM

At the main Rassada Municipality office on Thursday, emergency medical teams fire teams conducted emergency evacuations in a simulation of a building caught on fire from a short circuit, while medical personnel carried out triage and emergency first aid on “victims” and firefighters tackled a car fire with flames bursting several stories high.

The simulation was of a fire on the second floor of the building, with people – some injured – trapped inside.

Rassada Mayor Phudit Raksarat explained that exercise included support from neighbouring agencies, including Phuket City Municipality, Wichit Municipality, Kathu Municipality, Cherng Talay Municipality and the Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation.

“The goal of the exercise is for government officers and staff to know and understand standard safety systems, how to respond to such emergencies and to be aware of the dangers and losses from fires,” he said.

“Lack of readiness to deal with emergency situations is a critical issue. A lack of training will result in lack of practical skills and when such an incident occurs, it will cause confusion,” Mayor Phudit explained.

“Being unable to take action because of a lack of knowledge of how to use basic fire-safety equipment will allow a fire to grow and spread. Having the ability to help themselves and others in such situations is as a fundamental skill, because in many places, when any such event occurs, the situation is often caused by many factors together – and inevitably lead to loss of life or property,” he said.

Wichit Mayor Athit Chotiwichippipat gave the same explanation at the full-scale fire exercise held at Wichit Municipality on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung also cautioned people to be aware of the condition of electrical wiring in buildings.

“Most fires are caused by short circuits due to lack of maintenance. Electrical wires normally last for 15-20 years, and when the time comes they should be replaced,” he said.

V/Gov Prakob was addressing a meeting of the Provincial Spiritual Protection Volunteer Committee, which has been established under the Ministry of Industry in order to help prevent fires from damaging or even destroying important places of worship throughout the country.

“In the past, it has been found that royal temples, mosques, Christian churches and other important places of Thailand still lack maintenance of electrical systems, buildings and structures in accordance with safety standards, resulting in a risk of fire that may cause the same loss as the Notre Dame Cathedral of France,” he said.

“To prevent such adverse events, the Ministry of Industry has therefore created a project "Spiritual Volunteer Protection of the Sacred Place" by emphasising the main issues that cause the most fires, namely electrical systems in buildings and structures, by using cooperation from volunteer personnel in areas with expertise in electrical systems both from the public and private sectors as well as the general public who love and cherish religious places in their areas,” he added.

“Prevention and suppression of fire from electrical systems, raising awareness and encouraging people to take an active part in this project, such as volunteers, electrical engineers, electricians and people with knowledge of electrical systems, can play an important role in this project,” he added.